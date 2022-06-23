ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI seizes phone of Nevada’s top GOP official in probe into Trump’s ‘fake electors’ scheme

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The FBI has seized the phone of Nevada ’s top Republican official as part of a probe into Donald Trump ’s “fake electors” scheme.

Agents served a warrant to obtain the phone of state GOP party chairman Michael McDonald, according to 8NewsNow.

A second search warrant was also issued for state party secretary James DaGraffenreid, but law enforcement could not locate him on Wednesday, the news channel reported.

In December 2020, the Nevada Republican Party’s six electors signed paperwork in support of defeated Donald Trump and held a symbolic but legally non-binding ceremony that coincided with the official state-sanctioned event.

“Our brave electors standing up for what is right and casting their electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump,” the Nevada GOP tweeted alongside a picture of the group in Carson City on 14 December 14, 2020.

Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than two per cent in Nevada and received the state’s six electoral votes in the official ceremony, which was overseen by Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Ms Cegavske has previously said that there is no credible evidence of voter fraud in the state.

The state Republican Party then submitted the fake election documents to the secretary of state, Congress and the National Archives.

Similar documents were also sent from six other battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Federal agents also served subpoenas to Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer, according to The Washington Post.

The New York Times also reported that Shawn Flynn, a Trump campaign aide in Michigan, was also subpoenaed as part of the probe.

The “fake elector” scheme is currently under scrutiny from the House select committee investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Mr McDonald is among a dozen officials subpoenaed by the committee earlier this year over the scheme.

“We are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman, said in a letter seeking Mr McDonald’s testimony.

The Independent has reached out to the Nevada Republican Party for comment.

Comments

old man
3d ago

FBI doing there job thank God!they have been raiding many politicians houses and gathering there cases.these trumplicans are going down.

Reply(1)
31
Concerned Caretaker
1d ago

Only way we're going to save this country is by putting Trump in prison so his cult members will start to see the TRUTH and come back into some sort of sanity

Reply
19
John Hartmann
1d ago

They are closing in fast now! People are going to prison! It’s going to be Tremendous!

Reply
15
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Away from Jan 6 hearings, right wing news channels face a reckoning of their own over false election claims

Proponents of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen are currently facing a very public reckoning. Millions of Americans are tuning in to watch the January 6 House committee outline evidence of a concerted effort by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election.But another reckoning, largely out of view until now, may yet take place for the people and institutions that promoted those lies. In the courts, right wing media companies that broadcast false claims about voting machines being rigged are being hit with billion-dollar lawsuits — and they are not going away.At the centre of these...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The Democratic Party is a major threat to America

Last month, former assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley predicted the November midterm elections would be “an extinction-level event” for Democrats . She’s right — and the party knows it. Because there’s simply no defense for their epic abuse of power and the damage it has caused,...
POLITICS
