Bottling Operators Wanship, UT - High West Distillery

Park City, UT

Park Record
 4 days ago

Park Record

Guest editorial: The heart of the PCMR controversy

I am very grateful for the Park City Planning Commission’s courage to stand up to Vail’s failure to manage its business correctly. Some are focusing on the mountainside. But the key issue involved has little to do with lift capacity. Decades ago the city linked parking management with lift development. The link was the notion of carrying capacity. The heart of the controversy is PCMR failure to provide adequate free parking to accommodate the increased crowds.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Historic Echo Church survives a flood and is open for summer-season tours

Although not quite biblical in proportion, a flood from a broken water main filled the basement of the historic Echo Church last winter and caused more than $50,000 worth of damage. Thanks to community members who love history, the structure was restored in time for the summer season, said Sandra...
ECHO, UT
Park Record

Park City Planning Commission formally grants PCMR lift work appeal

The Park City Planning Commission formally granted an appeal on Wednesday of an administrative conditional-use permit that would have allowed for upgrades to the Silverlode Express and Eagle lifts at Park City Mountain Resort. The Planning Commission voted to approve the final action letter, which made the decision official, following...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Teri Orr: Dear James, I read your letter to the editor

I read your letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition of this paper, and I wonder if your last name (Smith) is indicative of your ancestors, who might have come this way back in 1847 and – perhaps – found their way thru East Canyon to Salt Lake City. That may explain the entitlement/last settler mentality expressed in your letter, signed from Jeremy Ranch. Or perhaps you too, at some time, moved here from someplace outside of Park City. Which, to be specific, Jeremy Ranch is outside of… That housing development with a golf course and trails and now an elementary school… There is a gas station/convenience store at the edge of a roundabout, and across the road some factory outlet stores and a market. It is not a town, but rather an unincorporated part of the county.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Volunteering benefits those who serve as much as local organizations

Volunteering is a fantastic way to give back to the community. In such a tight-knit town like Park City, volunteering makes a tangible impact not only on the lives of community members but also on the lives of volunteers themselves. Joyce Cossin, 14-year Park City resident and 12-year volunteer at...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Obituary: Russell “Glenn” Holley

Glenn Holley was born in Vernal, Utah on December 13, 1948 to Lola and Russ Holley. Vernal was the fertile ground where Glenn’s love of the great outdoors began. An Eagle Scout, Glenn spent his childhood with total freedom in the frog ponds and fields. In 1964, Glenn’s Family...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Early voting underway in Summit County, primary election is Tuesday

Ballots have hit mailboxes, early voting is underway and eligible Summit County voters will have one final chance to participate in the primary election on Tuesday. There are six races on the ballot in Summit County, but only registered Republicans and residents living in portions of the Park City School District and the South Summit School District can cast votes. The June 28 contests include a closed GOP primary election and a nonpartisan school board primary election.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

