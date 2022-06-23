ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luton wing-back Peter Kioso moves to Rotherham

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Luton wing-back Peter Kioso has joined Sky Bet Championship rivals Rotherham for an undisclosed fee, the Millers have announced.

The 22-year-old, who helped the Hatters reach the play-offs last season, has signed a three-year deal subject to EFL and FA ratification.

Born in Dublin to Congolese parents, Kioso began his professional career at Hartlepool before sealing a move to Luton in January 2020.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at League One MK Dons , but returned to Kenilworth Road in January and made 15 appearances during the second half of the campaign.

