NBA Draft 2022: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time

The Orlando Magic have been on the clock since winning the NBA Draft lottery and they have a tough decision to make. As many as three players have been pegged with the best odds of becoming the No. 1 pick.

Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero could join a young team in Orlando, whose last playoff appearance was in 2020 when they were beaten in five games in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Magic regressed last season and went 22-60, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City will pick second, followed by Houston, Sacramento and Detroit.

Indiana, Portland, New Orleans, San Antonio, Washington, New York, Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Cleveland round out the lottery picks.

Here is how to watch the NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 23

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) or via Watch ESPN

Smith, Banchero and Holmgren Photo Illustration by Cydney Henderson

Draft Order

*The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat forfeited a second-round draft pick for violating the league's tampering rules.

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah)

23. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia; Brooklyn can defer this pick to 2023)

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (via Brooklyn)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix)

Second round

31. Indiana Pacers (via Houston)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Los Angeles Lakers (via Orlando)

36. Portland Trail Blazers

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington)

41. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

42. New York Knicks

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland)

48. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)

49. Minnesota Timberwolves

50. Golden State (via Toronto)

51. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver)

52. New Orleans (via Utah)

53. Boston Celtics

54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis)

58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA Draft 2022: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time