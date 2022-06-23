NBA Draft 2022: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time
The Orlando Magic have been on the clock since winning the NBA Draft lottery and they have a tough decision to make. As many as three players have been pegged with the best odds of becoming the No. 1 pick.
Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero could join a young team in Orlando, whose last playoff appearance was in 2020 when they were beaten in five games in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Magic regressed last season and went 22-60, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Oklahoma City will pick second, followed by Houston, Sacramento and Detroit.
Indiana, Portland, New Orleans, San Antonio, Washington, New York, Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Cleveland round out the lottery picks.
Here is how to watch the NBA Draft
When: Thursday, June 23
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN, ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) or via Watch ESPN
Draft Order
*The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat forfeited a second-round draft pick for violating the league's tampering rules.
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah)
23. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia; Brooklyn can defer this pick to 2023)
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (via Brooklyn)
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix)
Second round
31. Indiana Pacers (via Houston)
32. Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit)
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. Los Angeles Lakers (via Orlando)
36. Portland Trail Blazers
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington)
41. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)
42. New York Knicks
43. LA Clippers
44. Atlanta Hawks
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn)
47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland)
48. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)
49. Minnesota Timberwolves
50. Golden State (via Toronto)
51. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver)
52. New Orleans (via Utah)
53. Boston Celtics
54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas)
55. Golden State Warriors
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis)
58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix)
