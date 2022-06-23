‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.

Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified.

A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has returned to duty.

Bodycam of the shooting was obtained by NBC News through a public records request.

It shows Mr Trappett being confronted by the deputies after his mother called 911 to say he could be a danger to himself. He was intoxicated and upset that his mother had thrown out his alcohol, avoiding the family.

As he starts to run away, the two deputies round a corner of the house and shoot Mr Trappett multiple times.

His parents were in the house at the time.

Mr Trappett’s brother Bill Trappett told NBC that his brother had bipolar disorder and had been struggling with his mental health after the death of his rescue bulldog that had recently been run over by a car.

The Trappetts have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the deputies had used excessive force, and have called on Ms Brokop to be “held accountable for her actions”.

The Clearwater County Sherriff’s Office responded by saying Mr Trappett had a history of “threatening and aggressive behavior towards law enforcement”.

In 2020, Ms Brokop was cleared of wrongdoing after wounding Andrew Hull during a separate confrontation.