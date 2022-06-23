ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orofino, ID

‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

By Bevan Hurley
 4 days ago

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.

Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified.

A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has returned to duty.

Bodycam of the shooting was obtained by NBC News through a public records request.

It shows Mr Trappett being confronted by the deputies after his mother called 911 to say he could be a danger to himself. He was intoxicated and upset that his mother had thrown out his alcohol, avoiding the family.

As he starts to run away, the two deputies round a corner of the house and shoot Mr Trappett multiple times.

His parents were in the house at the time.

Mr Trappett’s brother Bill Trappett told NBC that his brother had bipolar disorder and had been struggling with his mental health after the death of his rescue bulldog that had recently been run over by a car.

The Trappetts have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the deputies had used excessive force, and have called on Ms Brokop to be “held accountable for her actions”.

The Clearwater County Sherriff’s Office responded by saying Mr Trappett had a history of “threatening and aggressive behavior towards law enforcement”.

In 2020, Ms Brokop was cleared of wrongdoing after wounding Andrew Hull during a separate confrontation.

angrydan
4d ago

knives are a deadly weapon as well... JUST DEPENDS ON HOW ITS BEING USED remember that when you cant cut your steak or butter your toast because liberals have taken them away

PEORIA !
3d ago

I didn't see at anytime those two cops life's were in any kind of danger, that man was running away from them. The one dummy I heard saying, "we had no choice" but the female officer said "I guess I'll lose my gun again" because she understood they could have done a number of things different in that case not taken that sick man's life. If they had got a call saying their love one was shoot by police & that was the action taken by police they would be crying out & suing because there were another way to handle that situation.

Moody
2d ago

Injustice everywhere! That man was clearly going to cut a slice of birthday cake for the officers. 👀

The Independent

The Independent

