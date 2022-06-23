ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Charles urges Commonwealth leaders to take bold actions for sustainable future

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nk9pS_0gJycbXB00

The Prince of Wales has urged Commonwealth leaders to take bold actions and lead the world in the “right direction” towards a sustainable future.

Charles described the family of nations as a “common market”, which if it worked together could tackle the issue which “lies at the very heart of what the Commonwealth is looking to achieve”.

In a meeting of his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) – launched in 2020 to help accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future – the prince spoke to world leaders in Rwanda , including the African country’s president Paul Kagame and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Again_0gJycbXB00

The prince told the delegates, who included Fifa president Gianni Infantino: “If we can commit to being bold in our ambition – but more importantly in our action – the Commonwealth, as one of the world largest ‘common markets’ has a real opportunity to lead the world in the right direction.”

The heir to the throne went on to say: “This meeting has been, in fact, three years on the making.

“Following Chogm 2018 in London, I felt strongly that sustainability, and indeed a sustainable future, lies at the very heart of what the Commonwealth is looking to achieve – for Nature, People and Planet.”

Charles told the meeting he had been working for the past three years with his SMI and now had more than 300 chief executive officers from across the globe – representing he said assets worth 70 trillion dollars – “wanting to contribute to accelerating the world’s green economy”.

He added: “But, ladies and gentlemen, they cannot do this without your help.

“To move forward at pace and scale we need to be clear on the enabling environment and the demand signals so that industry and investors know where to go, be it for renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, sustainable aviation fuel or regenerative agriculture.”

In a separate meeting with other Commonwealth leaders, Charles warned attempts to wipe out malaria have been derailed by Covid-19.

Speaking during a summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases at the nearby Intare conference centre, Kigali, the prince said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, 2022 must be a turning point.

“Post Covid-19, the world is paying greater attention to infectious diseases, and we must capitalise on this to provide proper support to prepare for, and respond to, infectious disease outbreaks.”

During the event, the heir to the throne also met Melinda French Gates and director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedross Adhanom-Ghebreyesus and Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi.

Charles, president of Malaria No More UK, added: “Largely due to Covid-19 pandemic there remains a great amount to do if our ambitions are to be met.”

In a lighter moment during the day, Charles adopted an injured crane yesterday which had lost the ability to fly and joked: “No flies on me.”

Charles was visiting Kigali’s first wildlife sanctuary, Umusambi Village, which is home to more than 50 of the endangered crane species, the peaceful sanctuary has lush green wetlands and trees on the outskirts of the Rwandan capital.

As he walked around the village, Charles was told that endangered cranes rely on the wetlands for survival but that most of the wetlands in the world are disappearing.

He then met a crane called Mutesi, which means Spoilt, as the bird has been so well treated that she prefers the company of humans to her feathered friends.

Olivier Nsengimana, founder and executive of Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association, presented Charles with an adoption certificate for the bird, telling the Prince: “From now on, she is yours.”

A clearly delighted Charles replied: “Oh. You must keep me informed.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit ID card rule ‘catastrophic’ for student travel to UK

A leading travel industry figure has described the impact of the Brexit measure to ban European arrivals from using identity cards as “catastrophic”.Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, was commenting to The Independent after the latest data from VisitBritain showed 5.87 million visitors arrived from overseas in the first four months of 2022 – barely half of the 11.53 million arrivals in 2019.He said: “This data reminds us of the devastating impact the pandemic had on the UK’s inbound tourism industry but also alludes to why our members are only expecting business to return to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Abortion summit ‘constructive and helpful’ says First Minister

A summit on improving access to abortion services has been “constructive” and “helpful”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister convened the summit in Edinburgh on Tuesday in order to ensure women in Scotland can access services without fear, harassment or intimidation.Representatives from local government, third sector organisations, Police Scotland, the NHS and campaigners were brought together, in addition to cross-party representation.Discussions were held over the options available for legislative mechanisms to establish buffer zones around clinics in response to anti-abortion vigils taking place as women attend to access services.The First Minister said there was “no doubt” that the long-term solution...
WORLD
The Independent

UK aid pledge ‘nowhere near enough’ to address hunger crisis, say charities

Boris Johnson’s commitment to help developing countries facing an unprecedented hunger crisis is “nowhere near enough”, a coalition of leading aid charities has said.The prime minister, attending the G7 summit in Germany this week, announced a £372m support package to help countries hardest hit by soaring food costs and fertilizer shortages.Bond – an umbrella group representing 70 UK-based charities – said the pledge was not enough, highlighting recent government cuts to the aid budget.Stephanie Draper, chief executive of Bond, said it was “nowhere near what’s needed”, adding that the package “must be the seed of a bigger plan to address...
CHARITIES
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Paul Kagame
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Russian aggression in Ukraine forcing Nato to ‘look again’ at boosting military capability

Russia’s war in Ukraine is forcing Nato to “look again” at boosting its military capability, a top defence chief has said.Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff, was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari if he was concerned about comments made by defence secretary Ben Wallace that Western countries could struggle to mount a long-term offensive against Russia.Sir Tony said the military alliance was looking at its resources and the speed with which it could respond if there was an escalation with Russia, but added that the “collective defence” of Nato gave the UK and its allies “extraordinary power”.He...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian airstrike hits crowded shopping centre with ‘more than 1000’ people inside

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday.President Volodymyr Zelensky that more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack.He gave no details of casualties but said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”Footage posted on social media showed a large fire and smoke billowing into the sky as people were fleeing from the burning building.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has said the “price of freedom is worth paying” as he compared Russia with Nazi Germany.The prime minister argued that Western allies...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#Rwanda#Commonwealth#African
The Independent

Nato increases forces on high alert from 40,000 to more than 300,000 amid Russia threat

Nato is to boost the number of its forces to be on high-alert amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine from 40,000 to more than 300,000.The seven-fold increase was announced by the military alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a summit in Madrid this week.It’s the biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War, he said. “We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000.”Mr Stoltenberg also confirmed that Nato will expand troop deployments in its European member countries that are closest to Russia.The Western allies will also...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news – live: NHS goodwill ‘running dry’ as experts warn of fifth wave

Ministers can no longer exploit “a well of goodwill which has totally run dry” to run the NHS, a British Medical Association leader will say, as he demands the Government reverse “brutal” pre-pandemic cuts to health services.Dr Chaand Nagpaul, in his final speech in the role, will warn the UK had 50,000 fewer doctors in England than the average among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) members, which include France, Germany, Canada and Japan, and said the Government “needs to wake up, open its eyes and realise that we can’t afford to lose a single doctor if patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

G7 leaders mock Putin’s bare-chested horse-riding pictures

Boris Johnson mocked Vladimir Putin’s infamous bare-chested horseback riding photographs at the G7 summit in Germany on Sunday (26 June).The prime minister asked other leaders: “Shall we take our clothes off?“We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.”Amid the laughter Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau joined in, suggesting to “get a bare-chested horseback riding display.”The leaders of the G7 are gathering from Sunday 26 June until Tuesday 28 June to discuss the most pressing global issues, with this year marking the 48th meeting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory chair Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election lossSean O’Grady: Voters have delivered their message on Boris Johnson. The coup is on
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Independent

NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the military alliance will increase the size of its rapid reaction forces nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of its response to an “era of strategic competition." The NATO response force currently has about 40,000 soldiers which can deploy quickly when needed. Coupled with other measures including the deployment of forces to defend specific allies, Stoltenberg said the move is part of the “biggest overhaul of collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War." Stoltenberg made the remarks at a press conference ahead of a NATO summit later this week...
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris Johnson compares Russia to Nazi Germany at G7 summit

Boris Johnson has argued that international support for Ukraine must continue as “freedom is a price worth paying”.Speaking to BBC’s political editor Chris Mason at a G7 summit in Bavaria, the prime minister said: “Just remember, it took the democracies in the middle of the last century a long time to recognise that they had to resist tyranny and aggression.”Johnson also has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Telecoms giants agree to improve low-cost offers amid rising cost of living

The UK’s biggest broadband and mobile companies have agreed to improve low-cost offers to help customers stay connected as the cost of living soars.The bosses of BT Group, Openreach, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, Three, TalkTalk and Sky made a raft of commitments to support vulnerable customers at a Government-led summit at Downing Street on Monday.The measures include allowing people struggling with their bills to switch to cheaper packages or agreeing manageable payment plans, exploring tariffs, improving existing deals and promoting them better.NEW: I've just secured an agreement with the UK’s biggest broadband and mobile operators to help customers with the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Covid hospital patients in England up by 37 per cent

Hospitals beds taken up by Covid patients surge by 37 per cent, as experts warn UK has hit its fifth wave. The number of Covid positive patients in hospitals across England has jumped to 7,822 - up by more than 2000 in a week.New NHS data has revealed the number of positive patients within critical care as of Monday jumped to 192 - up from 150 the week prior. Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, told The Independent: “We’re in a wave at the moment...heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU warns members to top up gas stores as Ukraine war drags on

The European Union has agreed that its members should top up gas reserves to at least 80 per cent capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries. It comes as energy bosses in European nations such as France have urged residents to cut back on electricity usage ahead of possible shortages this autumn. The EU is trying to slash its use of Russian energy because of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine and find other sources. A ban on imports of Russian coal will start in August, and an embargo on most oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Failure to impose post-Brexit border controls causing risk to food standards, watchdog warns

The government’s failure to impose full import controls on food coming from the EU since Brexit has exposed the UK to increased risk of sub-standard products reaching the shelves, a new report has warned.The report by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said the implementation of full checks by the end of 2023 at the latest should be a “priority” for ministers.Prior to Brexit, food imported from the EU was certified for safety by European authorities, but due to EU withdrawal the job now falls on the UK.Britain was not ready to carry out checks...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Johnson insists cost of Ukraine support is price worth paying

Boris Johnson has said the “price of freedom is worth paying” and the UK must be prepared to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia for as long as it takes despite the cost.The Prime Minister argued that Western allies must continue to back Ukraine because standing up against Vladimir Putin’s aggression will ultimately make the world a safer and more prosperous place.The conflict in Ukraine has added to the rising cost of living by exacerbating turbulence in international energy prices and causing food shortages due to supplies of grain being prevented from leaving the country’s ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet.But...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

716K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy