Showtime Is Turning Mandy Patinkin's 'Slightly Insane' Real-Life Marriage to Kathryn Grody Into a Scripted Comedy

By Michael Ausiello
 4 days ago

It’s Showtime once again for Homeland vet Mandy Patinkin , who’s returning to the premium cabler on a much lighter note .

Patinkin is set to star alongside wife Kathryn Grody in Seasoned , a potential half-hour comedy series inspired by the couple’s unorthodox real-life marriage of 43 years (which they have chronicled to much amusement on social media ). Showtime on Thursday announced it has placed a pilot order for the project.

Co-created and co-written by the pair’s son Gideon Grody-Patinkin and writer-director Ewen Wright, Seasoned follows “the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple” played by Patinkin and Grody. “The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.”

“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” said Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, in a joint statement. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime.”

Patinkin most recently appeared in a season-long arc on The Good Fight . Grody’s myriad stage credits include her one-woman play A Mom’s Life , as well as Top Girls , The Marriage Of Bette and Boo , A Model Apartment and 20th Century Blues .

