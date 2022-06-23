ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Photos: US swimmer Anita Alvarez rescued by coach after passing out at world championships

By Nick Veronica, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

( WIVB ) – Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian from New York, had a scare Wednesday when she passed out in the pool during the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. But her coach said on social media that Alvarez is doing fine, and has been cleared by doctors.

Alvarez passed out at the end of her solo routine in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, jumped in to rescue Alvarez from the bottom of the pool, lifting her to the surface. Another person helped Fuentes lift the swimmer out of the water, before she was placed on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNpwV_0gJycJqD00
Anita Alvarez is carried on stretcher after passing out in the pool at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Alvarez had previously passed out during an Olympic qualifier in 2021. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

“Anita’s solo was so good too, it was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes later wrote on Instagram. “But Anita is OK and the doctors also said she is fine.

“We all know it happens in other sports: cycling, marathon, track and field … some don’t make it to the final line and some even finish crawling or passing out,” Fuentes added. “Our sport is very hard too. Now it’s time to rest and recover. Tomorrow is highlight day and free duet finals! Ready to give our best.”

Alvarez scored 87.6333 in the women’s solo free artistic swimming event, placing seventh .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNEr5_0gJycJqD00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbgZN_0gJycJqD00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCPMR_0gJycJqD00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE9b3_0gJycJqD00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPRm_0gJycJqD00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNJZR_0gJycJqD00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6ix9_0gJycJqD00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Peter Kohalmi/AFP via Getty Images)
Wife of WNBA’s Brittney Griner says scheduled call never happened

Alvarez had previously passed out in the pool during an Olympic qualifying event in 2021.

When discussing the 2021 incident with Nexstar’s WIVB, Alvarez claimed she felt like she was merely falling asleep.

“I honestly thought I was asleep,” Alvarez told WIVB after the qualifier. “I started hearing people saying, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I thought, ‘Stop telling me that! I’m trying to sleep.’ Then I realized that no, I was still in the pool.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen it happen to her before,” Alvarez’s mother said last year . “Never in competition, though. I knew right away. On their last element, I could tell something was up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5JkY_0gJycJqD00
Alvarez, seen here before competing in Wednesday’s solo free final of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships, is said to be recovering after losing consciousness during the event. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

In 2021, Fuentes had also dived into the pool, fully clothed, to rescue Alvarez.

“I felt more tired than usual, but I didn’t think I was going to pass out,” Alvarez remembered of the 2021 incident. “On that last arm, I’m like 45 degrees horizontal when I’m supposed to be vertical. I remember doing it and thinking I was vertical. Then the feeling kept spinning, like I was in a hamster wheel. I don’t remember anything until I got to the wall. They had already carried to me to the wall and I kind of woke up out of it and realized my coach was in the pool, and that was that.”

Alvarez attributed last year’s incident to exhaustion, as she was competing in several events in a short span. This time, she was coming back after a foot surgery, posting a photo with crutches as recently as five weeks ago.

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

Alvarez previously told WIVB she’s hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For now, though, Team USA has not confirmed whether Alvarez plans to compete in the final later this week.

“Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday … will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff,” USA Artistic Swimming said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Roe is overturned. Here’s what that means for abortion in Kansas

With the federal ruling, Kansas voters will now decided whether to remove the last barrier protecting abortion rights from the state’s constitution. TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas News Service) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

WPD seizes 1,000 Percocet pills, plus meth, ecstasy, guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says officers have stopped some illegal drugs from getting into the wrong hands. WPD Patrol East community police officers were conducting drug interdiction activities in the 300 block of S. Webb Road on Wednesday. There are several hotels in the area just north of Kellogg. Officers pulled […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Fuentes
Person
Anita Alvarez
Person
Brittney Griner
KSN News

Police investigating early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men in critical condition. Police were called out for reports of shots fired at about 3:45 a.m. to the area of Hydraulic and Wassall Monday. WPD has that area blocked off.  Police say the two victims are in their 30s. No word […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Swimmer#Fina
KSN News

Jury finds former KDOC employee guilty of manslaughter after self-defense immunity revoked

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officer was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter by a jury on Thursday. Freddie Thomas, a former Ellsworth Correctional Facility employee, was initially granted immunity based on self-defense in the Sept. 2015 shooting of 39-year-old Jeremy Saldana, but a court reversed the ruling in […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

WPD: One man shot in west Wichita, fight over motorcycle the cause

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was transported to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night after a shooting in west Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting call near W 13th St. N and Maize Rd. in west Wichita. When […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Judge says Wichita woman cannot withdraw guilty plea

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who pleaded guilty to murder cannot withdraw the plea. That’s the decision from a district court judge this week. Charity Blackmon, 32, was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Topeka police shoot and kill suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after Topeka Police Department (TPD) officers shot him Friday morning. Just before 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a male subject wielding a knife and threatening people. […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

America’s youngest lawyer: Kansan appears on Kelly Clarkson Show

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, June 21, America’s youngest lawyer from Ulysses, Kansas, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and received a special award. During this episode, Braxton Moral, 20, told Kelly Clarkson about when he found out that he passed his bar exam from Washburn Law School. Click here to watch Moral appear […]
ULYSSES, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy