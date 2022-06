On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released travel advisory updates for several countries. The most notable change is two European countries, Romania and Sweden. Both countries, previously classified as a Level 3- High Risk with the rest of the European Union, are now at a Level 2- Moderate. Just as noteworthy, both Botswana and Cape Verde, two countries in Africa, moved to Level 3- High Risk.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO