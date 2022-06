For the Tuesday, June 14, “Library for All” program, it was all about oceans and sunshine! A library staff member passed out octopus, jellyfish, and UV bead bracelet kits to reflect the 2022 Summer Reading theme “Oceans of Possibilities.” Almost a dozen patrons attended, enjoying crafts, juice and an assortment of chips.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO