‘Original’ 2010 Banksy appears on Glastonbury fence

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

An “original” Banksy piece has appeared on the fence at Glastonbury to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary.

The “peace vs love” artwork shows two hippies fighting, and despite speculation it could be a hoax, a steward claims it has been put there for the celebration.

“There’s an original Banksy from 2010, normally they don’t have it out at the festival and it’s just here for the 50th anniversary,” the steward said, before confirming its location close to Gate A.

The Independent

