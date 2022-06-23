ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy on pubertal development in daughters and sons: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Ziqi Yang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) are a major cause of maternal and offspring morbidity and mortality worldwide. Several studies in recent years have focused on the link between HDP and pubertal development in offspring. The goal of this study was to synthesize the published literature on the effect of HDP on...

