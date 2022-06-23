ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike makes full exit from Russia after suspending operations

 3 days ago

Nike will fully shut down operations in Russia , joining other international companies that have withdrawn from the country after its brutal invasion of Ukraine .

Nike Inc. suspended operations three months ago at all of its company-owned and operated stores in Russia but like other major corporations, has attempted to avoid exposing employees to hardship during a complete withdrawal.

The Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported last month that Nike had ended its relationship with Inventive Retail Group, its largest franchisee in the country.

“Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months,” the sports apparel maker said Thursday.

McDonald’s and Starbucks , after suspending operations, also fully withdrew from Russia in recent weeks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

On 22 June, South Africa announced that it would drop all remaining Covid travel restrictions, becoming one of a handful of long-haul destinations to do away with its lingering traces of travel admin attached to the virus.It joins a string of mainly European destinations to end all restrictions, with some of the earliest being Iceland, Norway and Sweden.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination,...
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.The country faces a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default.“While there is a possibility that some magic could occur" and Russia gets the money through financial institutions to bondholders despite sanctions, “nobody’s making that bet," said Jay S. Auslander, a top sovereign debt lawyer at the firm...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russian plane crash: ‘Four dead’ as military flight headed to Ukraine border ‘suffers engine failure’

Four people were killed on early Friday after a Russian military cargo plane crashed in Moscow’s western city Ryazan.The plane — an II-76 military cargo aircraft — crashed and caught fire while trying to make a landing the Russian city.Five people were hospitalised with injuries, the state news agency RIA said.The Interfax news agency separately quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying the plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight. The ministry gave no details of crew deaths.It comes just days after Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 Frogfoot plane and the pilot was subsequently captured....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ending use of UK-grown biofuels in petrol could feed 3.5 million people, says think tank

Ending biofuel production and use in the UK would free up food for 3.5 million people and reduce UK food prices, a think tank says.You may not realise it, but a fairly significant proportion of the petrol and diesel which British drivers put into their cars comes from biofuels – these include vegetable oils from plants such as oilseed rape, wheat and sugar beet, as well as waste cooking oils.The UK biofuel industry has grown from almost nothing in 2005 to an industry supplying 293 million litres in 2020 – largely to the transport industry, according to government figures.But the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

G7 leaders mock Putin’s bare-chested horse-riding pictures

Boris Johnson mocked Vladimir Putin’s infamous bare-chested horseback riding photographs at the G7 summit in Germany on Sunday (26 June).He asked other leaders: “Shall we take our clothes off?“We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.”Amid the laughter Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau joined in, suggesting to “get a bare-chested horseback riding display.”The leaders of the G7 are gathering from Sunday 26 June until Tuesday 28 June to discuss the most pressing global issues, with this year marking the 47th meeting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory chair Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election lossSean O’Grady: Voters have delivered their message on Boris Johnson. The coup is on
POLITICS
The Independent

Nasa makes history with first commercial rocket launch containing ‘mini Hubble’ tech from Australia spaceport

In a historic move, Nasa has successfully launched a rocket from Australia’s remote Northern Territory, making it the agency’s first commercial launch outside the US.After a delay due to rain and wind, the sub-orbital rocket carrying technology likened to a “mini Hubble” telescope, blasted off from the Arnhem Space Centre on the Dhupuma plateau at half-past midnight on Monday.The blast off was the space agency’s first launch from a commercial spaceport outside the US and is reportedly aimed to help scientists conduct studies that can only be undertaken in the southern hemisphere. Monday’s launch was also the first for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russia 'pouring fire' on Ukrainian city as offensive mounts

Russia was mounting an all-out assault on the last Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, “pouring fire" on the city of Lysychansk from the ground and air, the local governor said Monday, as Western leaders met to discuss ways of bolstering support for Kyiv. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces were pummeling Lysychansk after capturing the neighboring city of Sievierodonetsk in recent days. It's part of a stepped-up Russian offensive to wrest the broader Donbas region from Ukrainian government control in what Western experts say has become the new main goal of President Vladimir Putin's war in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit ID card rule ‘catastrophic’ for student travel to UK

A leading travel industry figure has described the impact of the Brexit measure to ban European arrivals from using identity cards as “catastrophic”.Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, was commenting to The Independent after the latest data from VisitBritain showed 5.87 million visitors arrived from overseas in the first four months of 2022 – barely half of the 11.53 million arrivals in 2019.He said: “This data reminds us of the devastating impact the pandemic had on the UK’s inbound tourism industry but also alludes to why our members are only expecting business to return to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic...
TRAVEL
The Independent

War-damaged Russian weapons on display in Poland

A display of war-damaged Russian weapons in downtown Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also that Russia's aggression can be defeated, officials said Monday.Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar and the head of Poland's prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, inaugurated the exhibit in Warsaw’s Castle Square that was painstakingly rebuilt after it's destruction during World War II. Dworczyk said the damaged T-72 tank, a self-propelled howitzer and elements of Russian missile systems show that Russia's army, once considered invincible, can be defeated. The equipment fell into the hands of Ukrainian forces...
POLITICS
The Independent

Electric Mercedes drives from Germany to UK on a single charge in record-breaking journey

An electric Mercedes-Benz has beaten its own range record by travelling more than 1,200km (750 miles) on a single charge.The Vision EQXX drove from Stuttgart in Germany to Silverstone in the UK, completing the record-breaking journey in less than 15 hours. The electric car achieved the feat with a 100kwh battery pack, which is the same capacity as the battery used in the Tesla Model S.The Mercedes car was able to achieve roughly twice the range of the Tesla through a combination of advanced aerodynamics, lightweight materials and battery innovations involving the use of state-of-the-art silicon anodes.It comes just two...
CARS
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

