Bemidji police officials are searching for a man suspected in an attempted abduction at a Bemidji park Sunday evening. According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, two juvenile females were walking on the paved entrance to Cameron Park at 6:25 last night when they encountered a lone male. The suspect approached the two girls and asked them to look at a snake in the woods. The juveniles reportedly became nervous while talking with him and started to walk away.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO