‘Not a pretty sight’: Morning Joe host likens Donald Trump to ‘Fat Elvis’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough has likened Donald Trump to “Fat Elvis”.

Speaking on Thursday, the presenter also accused Mr Trump of wheeling out “the hits” during his rallies.

“You look at his speeches, they are all backwards-looking, all the greatest hits from 2016 and not performed well,” he said.

“With all due respect to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, this is Fat Elvis in ‘77, huffing and puffing and sweating and bloated.”

Scarborough added that he doesn’t think Republicans “want this”.

