Gegard Mousasi took on Johnny Eblen for the Bellator Middleweight Championship this past Friday at Bellator 282. Eblen tries an oblique kick right off the bat. More kick attempts by Eblen. Mousasi calm and composed keeping his distance. He tries a front kick. Eblen’s leg kick blocked. Mousasi gets hit with a left. Eblen with a huge right that drops Mousasi. Mousasi recovers quick and shoots for a takedown. Extremely quick recovery by Mousasi who’s against the cage after a scramble. Eblen gets the takedown and has Mousasi’s legs crossed over in between his legs. Short strikes by Mousasi. Mousasi tries to get up. Eblen takes his back and hits with knees. Eblen picks Mousasi up and slams him on the mat. Eblen looking to work a submission here, still on the back and trying to go up. Mousasi frees himself with a reversal and both men back to the feet. Low kick by Eblen. Mousasi with a one-two on the guard. Mousasi hits a left.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO