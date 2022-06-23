Storm Team Forecast: A very hot afternoon

Temperatures are starting in the 70s this morning, but it may reach 90° by 10 AM! Then we’ll be in the mid-90s at Noon with a high temperature of 99° this afternoon in Little Rock. The highest temperature so far this year in Little Rock has been 98°. If it hits 99° today, that, obviously, will be the highest temperature so far. The record high temperature for today in Little Rock is 100°, so even the record is going to be challenged today.

