Storm Team Forecast: A very hot afternoon

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will gradually move out of the area tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few clouds will stick around overnight. TOMORROW: Clouds will linger through the morning hours Monday with sunshine returning by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be comfortable tomorrow...
TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay warm overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 70s. TOMORROW: Hot and humid conditions will stick around for many on Sunday. A weak cold front will be moving through the state throughout the day. Northwest Arkansas will likely see high temperatures in the 80s, however most of the state is still expected to reach the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. A few showers and storms will be possible ahead of the front, however the storms look to be fairly scattered.
High pressure will keep temperatures hot through the weekend but a cold front late Sunday will usher in a more seasonable air mass. Clear, warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid Saturday with highs around 100. Partly cloudy Sunday with widely...
Temperatures are starting in the 70s this morning, but it may reach 90° by 10 AM! Then we’ll be in the mid-90s at Noon with a high temperature of 99° this afternoon in Little Rock. The highest temperature so far this year in Little Rock has been 98°. If it hits 99° today, that, obviously, will be the highest temperature so far. The record high temperature for today in Little Rock is 100°, so even the record is going to be challenged today.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Researchers have an alternative explanation for the “raining fish” that fell from the sky in Texarkana, Texas, last year. According to a study conducted by a pair of independent researchers, it was not a waterspout that dumped fish across a four-mile swath of Texarkana on December 29, 2021. It was nervous birds.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of June 19 - 25:. 1. Interstate 30 eastbound ramp to permanently close. The Interstate 30 eastbound on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock will permanently close next week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
With nearly 80% of U.S. adults saying that they will take some sort of road trip this summer, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips.
Despite water levels receding, 376 out of the 776 campsites on Norfork Lake and Bull Shoals Lake (Arkansas) will remain closed, Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards told a local radio station. The campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. While many of the sites are not underwater, campsites...
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
When it comes to towns in the Texas Panhandle, what towns are the worst to live in?. I've been thinking about this, but I don't want to offend anyone about their great town. I would say take it with a grain of salt because it's all in jest. Hereford, Texas.
A Bull Shoals boater recently found out the hard way launching your boat in a different body of water may not be as easy as it seems. The person was ticketed when Zebra Mussels were discovered attached to the houseboat they were trying to launch into Table Rock Lake. The...
There are tons of unique places to stay in Arkansas, including yurts! Not familiar with yurts? The word yurt is actually an acronym for Year-round Universal Recreational Tent. However, unlike traditional tents, yurts are furnished and, in some cases, equipped with electricity, heat, and AC. They basically offer all the fun of camping, along with the comforts of home. Lucky for us, there are lots of great yurts in Arkansas, including the seven below.
The U.S. Forest Service has reopened the Carden’s Bluff Campground Thursday, June 23. It was closed after aggressive bear activity was reported on June 12, 2022. According to reports, there was evidence of bears entering the campground and taking food and garbage from the area. Some of the food was reportedly taken from an unoccupied tent.
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
