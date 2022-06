Two men accused of being involved in a shooting last week have been arrested. Rogelio Martinez Jr., 21, and Jose Alfredo Tapia, 24, have been arrested. Early Wednesday morning at about 12:45 a.m., Porterville Police Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of North Villa Street for gunshots being fired by a suspect fleeing in a vehicle. Officers arrived on-scene, locating spent casings, the victim and witnesses. Officers were informed Martinez, and a person only known as Jose, showed up at the residence in a vehicle, fired several rounds from a pistol and fled the area.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO