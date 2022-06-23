California drivers gear up for next week's gas tax hike

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – California's gas tax is just about a week away from going up once again, and amidst the skyrocketing gas prices in recent weeks, the timing couldn’t be worse for some drivers.

It's especially poor timing for those planning on taking vacations in the coming weeks and driving to far-off destinations.

Starting July 1st, prices are set to go up about three cents more per gallon. It doesn't sound like much, but it adds up, particularly as prices continue to rise overall.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has floated the idea of holding off on this year's hike, but the state legislature rejected the idea.

California lawmakers have also stalled on plans to provide gas rebate funds, much to the chagrin of drivers throughout the state.

And while the timing of the tax is unfortunate, the funds do go towards much-needed infrastructure fixes and maintenance for the state’s roadways and public transit.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok