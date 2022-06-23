ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards Tea Leaves: 8 Quick Readings Before 2022 NBA Draft

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 4 days ago

With the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, let’s read the league’s tea leaves with regard to what’s brewing with the Washington Wizards:

  1. Likelihood of Washington keeping the No. 10 pick — The franchise has reportedly been willing to move the pick as they look for a veteran guard. The Wizards have been connected to Malcolm Brogdon and they’ve been linked to Collin Sexton (though if the Wiz and Cavs were going to swap picks as part of a Sexton sign-and-trade, they’d have to wait until after free agency begins to make such a deal) . Ultimately, it would be surprising if Washington ended up keeping this selection even if it’s for a smaller move that picks up a veteran and moves down slightly in the draft.
  2. Ideal Fit if Wizards Keep No. 10 — Bennedict Mathurin . The Arizona State product is unlikely to be available at the Wizards’ spot but he’d be a seamless fit.
  3. Best Realistic Fit if Wizards Keep No. 10 — AJ Griffin . The injury history worries some but Griffin should be able to step right in and play a role as a sharpshooting forward that would unlock some interesting possibilities in Wes Unseld Jr.’s offense.
  4. Avoidance — Johnny Davis might be the favorite to go No. 10, though I’m probably more bearish on him than most. What is his game going to look like four years from now? I’d rather trade down, get someone like Jalen Williams and land an additional asset.
  5. Latest on Kyle Kuzma Reports surfacing Wednesday night indicated that Kuzma is available in trade talk with the Wizards ( Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also available). Kuzma’s stock has no doubt risen since he was acquired in the Russell Westbrook trade and just reading the tea leaves of the trade marketplace, it wouldn’t be surprising if he netted Washington a significant return. That could be a mid-first-rounder to utilize in another trade or it could be a 2023 selection that frees up the club to trade away this year’s No. 10 pick. In my All-Trade Mock Draft , I proposed a deal that sent Kuzma, Deni Avdija , and the No. 10 pick to the Kings for the No. 4 pick and Justin Holiday . While I would make that move if I was either GM (with Jaden Ivey being the target for Washington), there hasn’t been much traction on that kind of deal for Sheppard & Co.
  6. I Think: Will Barton Somehow Ends Up in Washington — On several occasions, Tommy Sheppard has indicated that he’d be comfortable with adding non-traditional floor generals to share some of the play-making duty. Beal has excelled at the point guard spot and it makes sense to try that route. To do that, the franchise needs a secondary ball-handler and someone who can create offense off the bench so that Beal doesn’t have to split time as much time between units. Barton is reportedly available in trade talks with the Nuggets. Monte Morris is also a name to watch, per Josh Robbins and David Aldridge of The Athletic .
  7. Late Second-Round Watch — Iverson Molinar . Washington possesses the No. 54 overall pick and in an early version of my two-round Wizards mock , I had the Mississippi State product heading to D.C. Play-making is his specialty, though it’s unlikely that Molinar can make it to the NBA playing the exact style of basketball that he showcased during his junior season. He showed promise in a lesser usage role earlier in his collegiate career and as I previously wrote for SLAM, elevating from the G-League to the NBA many times is about accepting and thriving in a lesser usage role. Molinar is a candidate for the Capital City Go-Go or another G League squad, and if he can improve his three-point shooting and defense just a notch, it’s easy to envision him being a high-energy guard off the bench for the Wizards or another NBA team.
  8. What Up Beal — Death and taxes might be the GOATs of certainty but Bradley Beal re-signing in Washington might be the closest thing to certainty that we’ll see all summer long.

The post Wizards Tea Leaves: 8 Quick Readings Before 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FortyEightMinutes

Warriors Rumors: Kevon Looney Likely To Return

Rival teams are not optimist about being able to lure Kevon Looney away from the Warriors this offseason, according to longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein. Looney is expected to re-sign with Golden State on a multi-year deal once the free agency window opens later this week, though there will likely be some talks with other teams. […] The post Warriors Rumors: Kevon Looney Likely To Return appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Texas Trade Rumors: Porter, Mavs, Murray, Gallinari, TPE, Rockets, Gordon

The future of Jalen Brunson remains the Mavericks’ top priority in free agency, though that won’t be the only move that the franchise makes as it looks to add championship pieces around Luka Doncic. Callie Caplin of the Dallas Morning News takes a look at some potential candidates for the Mavericks to add and Otto Porter […] The post Texas Trade Rumors: Porter, Mavs, Murray, Gallinari, TPE, Rockets, Gordon appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
DALLAS, TX
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Rumors: Wall, Trades, Clippers, Nets, Looney, Gordon, Rockets

With John Wall and the Rockets reaching a buyout agreement, the point guard should have several suitors as a member of the 2022 free-agent class. John Wall will secure a buyout with the Houston Rockets and become an unrestricted free agent, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/vCiWexSsPF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 28, 2022 The Clippers and […] The post NBA Rumors: Wall, Trades, Clippers, Nets, Looney, Gordon, Rockets appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
FortyEightMinutes

Report: John Wall To Sign With Clippers

The Clippers are planning to sign John Wall once he clears waivers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022 Wojnarowski adds that other teams will make attempts to contact Wall about playing for […] The post Report: John Wall To Sign With Clippers appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FortyEightMinutes

Cavaliers Buzz: Trades, Sexton, Murray, Agbaji, Rubio

While the Wizards have some level of interest in Collin Sexton, the franchise is likely to target a more traditional point guard option in free agency, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. Washington has been linked to Tyus Jones among other options at the position. Sexton comes in at No. 9 on our list of top 48 NBA free agents while Jones […] The post Cavaliers Buzz: Trades, Sexton, Murray, Agbaji, Rubio appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Trade Buzz: Heat, Irving, Cavs, Murray, Gallinari, Rockets, Sexton

The Kyrie Irving saga continues. The Nets have reportedly given him permission to seek out trade scenarios and the latest rumors indicate that the point guard would prefer to play with the Lakers. Los Angeles would likely have to make a deal via sign-and-trade given their salary cap constraints, though the Nets reportedly are uninterested […] The post NBA Trade Buzz: Heat, Irving, Cavs, Murray, Gallinari, Rockets, Sexton appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
FortyEightMinutes

Thunder Notes: Post-Draft Trade Rumors, 2022-23 Early Projections

GM Sam Presti has kept it no secret that their rebuilding process will take time, and things will have to fall right into place for them to compete again, but have they arrived there? Potentially so. Post-Draft Talk Early in the draft process, even before the lottery, I heard rumblings that the Thunder were “very […] The post Thunder Notes: Post-Draft Trade Rumors, 2022-23 Early Projections appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
185
Followers
2K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy