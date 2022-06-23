ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont H.S. girls soccer: Gatorade honors Harwood's Tanum Nelson

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

Harwood senior Tanum Nelson has been named the Vermont high school girls soccer player of the year for the 2021 fall season, Gatorade announced on Thursday.

Nelson is the first player from the Highlanders program to be chosen for the award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high academic achievement and exemplary character.

The 5-foot-9 midfielder scored 35 goals and dished out 14 assists this past season, leading the Highlanders (14-2-1) to the Division II state semifinals. A United Soccer Coaches All-American, Nelson was named player of the year by the Free Press and the Times Argus. Also the three-time Capital League Player of the Year, she concluded her career with 103 goals.

More: Harwood's Tanum Nelson fires in hat trick to surpass 100-goal milestone

“Tanum Nelson is an absolute nightmare to play against,” Stowe coach Tyler Post said in a statement. “She’s tall and fast with a high work rate, and she’s aggressive both offensively and defensively. From an opponent’s perspective, she is not the player that you ever want to face with the ball at her feet.”

Nelson has maintained a 3.41 GPA in the classroom, according to the news release. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Cornell University this fall.

Through Gatorade's “Play it Forward” program, Nelson has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing.

To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com .

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. girls soccer: Gatorade honors Harwood's Tanum Nelson

