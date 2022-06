It's going to be a fun summer for Colorado sports fans since the Avalanche are now Stanley Cup champions. The Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, winning their first Stanley Cup since 2001 and just their third championship in the team's history. The Lightning had won the previous two championships and were on the hunt to be sixth team in NHL history to pull off a three-peat before Colorado emerged victorious. Now, you can get your Colorado Avalanche championship gear here.

