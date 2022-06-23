ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Homeowners shocked after 200 teens burglarize $8 million home, throw party

By Thomas Shults
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rX7e_0gJyWvVh00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Walton County deputies continue to look for hundreds of teenagers who threw a party in an $8 million home this weekend.

But none of the teenagers lived in the home. 250 teens broke in and burglarized the five-bedroom, eight-bath home.

Caretaker steals almost $100k from 79-year-old in Decatur

Homeowners said the teens stole thousands of dollars in personal items. They posted Snapchat videos of the party, including teens boxing inside the home.

“It really baffles the imagination the stupidity involved,” Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said. “Because all these geniuses took their cell phones and videotaped. So every SRD in two counties go, ‘This is such and such, they play football in Niceville. This is such and such, they’re a student at Fort Walton Beach High School. This is such and such they’re a student at South Walton.”

Adkinson said deputies have spoken to many of the kids. He said the teenagers are all from Walton and Okaloosa County. Adkinson said many didn’t realize the house was being burglarized.

Homeowners spoke to News 13 but did not want to go on camera. The mother said the teens pried open a back window with a crowbar to get inside the home.

Teen charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old Nashville girl

“This wasn’t their home,” Adkinson said of the teens. “They broke into someone’s house and did this. And these people did this, with their personal possessions. You think of the most intimate things you have, would you want everyone taking it running their hands through it.”

Once inside the house, partiers tried on the family’s clothing and father’s rings. They also threw her daughter’s dolls on top of the roof and destroyed her toys. Partiers also drank all the families’ liquor and wine.

“There’s a psychological effect that somebody’s in your personal stuff, they’re in your bedroom, in your clothes,” Adkinson said.

Homeowners said the house was vacant for less than 24 hours, but investigators said the teens posted online flyers for the party for a week. Homeowners are unsure how the kids knew the house would be empty. They plan to file criminal and civil charges against the teens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

#puzzled
4d ago

These kids all knew exactly what they were doing. Do any of them want 250 people to come to there homes, break and and destroy everything in sight. CHARGE THEM AS ADULTS.

Reply
5
Related
wtvy.com

Physical Altercation Leads to Arrest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) responded to a physical altercation at a motel on Highway 71 South. A male suspect was holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand when deputies arrived. The male and his wife, Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green, were fighting when she stabbed him with the scissors.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Niceville, FL
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
wtvy.com

1 dead, several others injured in Blakely shooting

Wiregrass All-Stars prepare for international clash with Australian National Softball Team. WTVY speaks with Geneva HC Ashley Bell and Crimson Tide pitcher Jaala Torrence as the Wiregrass All-Star/Australian National Team matchups happen this week. The BlueHeart Foundation 334's 2nd Annual Free School Supply Giveaway coming in July. Updated: 5 hours...
BLAKELY, GA
WMBB

PCB woman hit by car Sunday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman was hit by a car on Front Beach Road Sunday evening. Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was walking across Front Beach Road near Roselane Court around 10 p.m. when a sedan was approaching in the eastbound lane. Reports said the woman did not […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Flyers#Toys#Liquor#Decatur Homeowners
WMBB

One dead in single car crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a single car fatality on Sunday evening. Troopers said a 51-year-old Panama City Beach woman was driving her gray sedan heading north on County Road 2297. The woman’s car reportedly ran off the road when she overcorrected and hit a telephone pole. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT-TV

Husband and wife team takes the helm at Huntsville Salvation Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Salvation Army in Huntsville was founded more than half a century ago. Monday, some new faces are joining the organization. The husband and wife team, Mark and Chiffonia Smith are taking the helm. The corps officers have more than 36 years of experience with the Salvation Army.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Falkville man killed in Morgan County motorcycle wreck

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a deadly motorcycle wreck on Holmes Drake Road near Falkville. It happened just before noon. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as 50-year-old John Cousins, of Florida, who recently moved to Morgan County. Chunn says Cousins crashed near...
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy