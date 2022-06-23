Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Ben Yundt (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Ben Yundt

Number: 7

Position: RB / DB

Height: 5’9

Weight: 187

High School / Class: Mountain View 2023

H.S. Coach: Brian Crum

College: Undecided

Ben is a rising senior at Mountain View High School. He is a workhorse in the gym and prides himself in training so that he can succeed at the next level. He runs a 4.6 40-yard dash, benches 225 and squats 305. In his junior season, Ben earned an honorable mention for All-Conference defensive back. Off the field, Ben enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

