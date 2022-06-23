Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on June 27

The City of Malibu is coordinating with partner agencies to prepare for the large number of visitors this holiday weekend. Mayor Paul Grisanti asked visitors to be mindful while visiting the beaches this holiday weekend. The City is also encouraging residents and visitors to help keep beaches, PCH, canyons and trails safe and clean. “Please […] The post Malibu prepares for Holiday crowding on PCH, Canyons, Beaches and Trails; reminds visitors to keep the community safe and clean appeared first on The Malibu Times.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO