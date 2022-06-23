ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on June 27

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:

June 27:

Ceremonial Presentations:

  1. Recognition of Boys & Girls Club of Malibu 2022 Youth of the Year Candidates.
  2. Southern California Edison Wildfire Mitigation Update.

Previously Discussed:

  1. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 500. Recommended Action: Conduct second reading, unless waived, and adopt Ordinance No. 500, amending Chapter 10.08 (Speed Limits) of the Malibu Municipal Code to establish speed limits on City streets and finding the same exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act.

New Items:

  • Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361. Recommended Action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-25, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.
  • Bonus Pay Program. Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 22-31 amending the Personnel System Rules adopted in Resolution No. 15-08 and adopting a revised Bonus Pay Program to include Certified Public Accountant; Certified Public Finance Officer; and Society for Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional designations. Amend Section 15.2, Subsection A, Civil Engineer position classification, to include Assistant Civil Engineer, Associate Civil Engineer, and Senior Civil Engineer positions. Modify Section 15.2, Subsection A, to allow exempt employees to be eligible for Bonus Pay for certain licenses or certifications at the discretion of the City Manager.
  • Community Facilities District No. 2006-1 (Carbon Beach Utility Undergrounding) – Levy of Special Tax for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
  • Professional Services Agreement with The People Concern. ​​Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with The People Concern to provide outreach, emergency and interim housing options, and housing navigation services for homeless individuals and families in the Malibu community for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024 in an amount not to exceed $770,000.
  • Annual Progress Report Regarding the Implementation of the City’s Housing Element. Recommended Action: Approve the 2021 Housing Element Annual Progress Report.
  • Amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with School District Separation Consultants. Recommended Action: 1) Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 6 to the Professional Services Agreement with Kirk-Carter and Associates; and 2) Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 6 to the Professional Services Agreement with STLR Corp, dba Ryland School Business Consulting.
  • Professional Services Agreement with California Strategies & Advocacy, LLC. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with California Strategies and Advocacy, LLC in an amount not to exceed $150,000 per year.

Ordinances and Public Hearings: an assessment of the maintenance, repair, and improvements works, systems and facilities in the following assessments.

Advertisement
  1. Assessment District 98-1 (Big Rock Mesa)
  2. Assessment District 98-2 (Calle Del Barco)
  3. Assessment District 98-3 (Malibu Road)
  4. Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Wastewater Service Charges. Recommended Action: 1) Conduct the Public Hearing to receive public testimony and consider all protest concerning the adoption of the Engineer’s Report regarding the levy of wastewater services fees through property taxes; and 2) Unless there are protests from majority of the affected property owners, adopt Resolution No. 22-30 approving the Engineer’s Report and collection of wastewater services charges on the county tax roll for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
  5. Malibu Middle and High School Specific Plan. An application to redevelop and modernize the existing Malibu Middle and High School campus and former Juan Cabrillo Elementary School campus. Recommended Action: Continue this item to the July 11, 2022 City Council meeting.

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business:

  1. None.

Council Items:

  • Council Appointment to the Homelessness Task Force. Recommended Action: Councilmember Farrer may make a new appointment to the Homelessness Task Force.
  • Reconsideration of May 23, 2022, Council action regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23 (Councilmember Uhring) (Continued from June 13, 2022). Recommended Action: At the request of Councilmember Uhring, approve recommendation to reconsider the Council action of May 23, 2022, regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23, and return the item to the next regularly scheduled Council meeting.
  • Program to Protect School Students from Gun Violence (Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein). At the request of Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein: 1) Direct staff to research consultants with expertise and experience in the area of developing programs to protect school students from gun violence; and 2) Bring back a recommendation to City Council of a consultant with such expertise and experience, with the objective of developing a plan that can be implemented, at least on a temporary basis, prior to the commencement of the 2022-2023 school year, and a more permanent plan that can be implemented over the following year, to enhance the safety of our public school students.
  • School Safety (Mayor Grisanti and Councilmember Farrer). Recommended Action: At the request of Mayor Grisanti and Councilmember Farrer, direct staff to issue a Request for Proposals for a pilot program to provide school security services at Malibu’s four public schools (Malibu High School, Malibu Middle School, Malibu Elementary School, and Webster Elementary School).
  • To view the City Council Agenda visit, malibucity.org

The post Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on June 27 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Malibu prepares for Holiday crowding on PCH, Canyons, Beaches and Trails; reminds visitors to keep the community safe and clean

The City of Malibu is coordinating with partner agencies to prepare for the large number of visitors this holiday weekend. Mayor Paul Grisanti asked visitors to be mindful while visiting the beaches this holiday weekend.  The City is also encouraging residents and visitors to help keep beaches, PCH, canyons and trails safe and clean. “Please […] The post Malibu prepares for Holiday crowding on PCH, Canyons, Beaches and Trails; reminds visitors to keep the community safe and clean appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City Council approves lowering speed limits in several locations

During the Malibu City Council meeting on Monday, June 13, the council approved the 2022 Engineering and Traffic Survey (ETS), lowering speed limits in several locations and allowing the continued use of radar speed enforcement to improve traffic safety in Malibu. “Traffic safety is an important daily concern for residents, employees, students, and anyone using […] The post City Council approves lowering speed limits in several locations appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Adamson House honors volunteers with awards party and a dip in the pool

The Adamson House, Malibu’s only National Historic Site and California Historic Landmark, depends on its volunteer docents to give tours to the public. The oceanfront property, owned and operated by California State Parks, includes a fully furnished historic 1929 house with an elaborate number of 90-plus-year-old Malibu-made decorative tiles throughout its interior and exterior, as […] The post Adamson House honors volunteers with awards party and a dip in the pool appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Coastal Commission staff leans toward denying Malibu’s Hosted Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Malibu’s Short-Term Rental Unit Hosted Ordinance, which was passed by the city on Nov. 23, 2020, requires an onsite host during short-term rentals (STRs), among a list of other items. The city then amended its Local Coastal Program (LCP) and Land Use Plan (LUP) accordingly and submitted those changes to the California Coastal Commission (CCC) […] The post Coastal Commission staff leans toward denying Malibu’s Hosted Short-Term Rental Ordinance appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the week of 6/23

SATURDAY, JUNE 25 MORNING HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK Enjoy the scenic landscape of Charmlee Wilderness Park for a morning hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Check in is at 8:45 a.m. Location address is 2577 Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu. Familiar lookouts will look different in the morning glow. Discover the wildlife and learn […] The post Calendar for the week of 6/23 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Two Malibu beaches rank among top 51 on water-quality report

Las Tunas, Nicholas sparkle on Beach Honor Roll, but Malibu creek rates poorly on River Report Card By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times  Malibu has received both good and bad news for its 32nd Heal the Bay Annual Beach Report Card and their 3rd annual River Report Card. Las Tunas County Beach and Nicholas Beach […] The post Two Malibu beaches rank among top 51 on water-quality report appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Southern California Edison fined $10 million

Southern California Edison is facing a $10 million fine over its sloppy handling of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). The California Public Utilities Commission’s Safety and Enforcement Division (SED) is levying the penalty against Malibu’s electricity provider after a number of incidents that occurred in 2020. The state agency says there was “poor execution” of […] The post Southern California Edison fined $10 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Politics Local#Ceremonial Presentations#Bonus Pay Program#Subsection A#Assistant Civil Engineer
The Malibu Times

Caltrans to hold a Virtual Meeting on PCH Paving Project on June 28

Caltrans will hold a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 28, from 6 to 7:00 p.m. to present its PCH paving project to Malibu residents, get input from the community, and answer questions.  The project on PCH from approximately Malibu Lagoon to Leo Carrillo State Beach will restore pavement condition, improve ride quality and safety […] The post Caltrans to hold a Virtual Meeting on PCH Paving Project on June 28 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission reflects on past year

The Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission met virtually on June 2, to recognize five seniors graduating high school and attending college in the fall and year in review recap.  Chair Nicole Reynaga will attend Vanderbilt University in the fall and study English and political science.  Commissioner Jaz Abbey will attend George Washington University as a […] The post Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission reflects on past year appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Father, daughter adopt Highway 1 stretch in Malibu

Peter Ireland and his daughter Melissa are regularly seen picking up tossed or windblown litter and debris near their AAH sign just one-third of a mile south of Neptune’s Net and Leo Carrillo State Beach. Since 2017, this dynamic father-daughter duo has helped by picking up litter from a stretch of PCH/State Route 1 North […] The post Father, daughter adopt Highway 1 stretch in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Malibu Times

Residents raise concern in regards to Woolsey Fire rebuilds

The Malibu City Council met virtually on Monday for the first time since May 23, and addressed the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, provided an update on the Woosley fire rebuilds and addressed community concerns with the California Coastal Commission’s response to the Woolsey Fire Rebuild Option 4 among other agenda items.  The City Council addressed […] The post Residents raise concern in regards to Woolsey Fire rebuilds appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Malibu Times

Rebates, Resources Available to Help Cut Down on Water Use

The city has partnered with LACWD and West Basin Municipal Water District to help Malibu residents and businesses save water and money through the Malibu Smart water conservation program, Turf Replacement. Outdoor water use makes up 50 percent or more of total household water use during the warmer months.  One of the most effective methods […] The post Rebates, Resources Available to Help Cut Down on Water Use appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Malibu Times

Malibu plans for activities in the sunshine

As spring wraps up, summer programs return with swimming, skateboarding, and film screenings By Trisha Anas Special to The Malibu Times With summer fast approaching, a rise in temperatures is not the only thing coming soon.  The Malibu Community Services Department — formerly Parks and Recreation — has organized more than several programs for all […] The post Malibu plans for activities in the sunshine appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Cavallo Foundation ‘Connecting with Horses’ fundraiser on Saturday

The local 501c(3) nonprofit Cavallo Foundation and its “herd of a dozen healing horses” helps “at-risk” children, teens and adults create positive change and learn real-life lessons. The foundation offers this connection to nature to special needs children (ADHD, SPD, autism); inner city kids; teens needing support for emotional/mental needs, substance abuse, PTSD and general […] The post Cavallo Foundation ‘Connecting with Horses’ fundraiser on Saturday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Obituary: Clair Lynch

Clair Lynch, a Malibu resident since 1967, passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 16, 2022, at the age of 93. Clair was born in Michigan’s UP on September 8, 1928. She was one of four born to Fred and Lillian Furton. Her sisters Meryldine and Charlotte and her brother Dean all […] The post Obituary: Clair Lynch appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Optimist Club Awards students $11,000 in scholarships

The Optimist Club awarded 11 graduating high school seniors $1,000 scholarships. Ten of the students were from Malibu High School, and one was from Viewpoint School in Calabasas.  “The Optimist Club of Malibu has given out scholarships to graduating seniors for 60 years,” Scholarship Program Chair Marie Wexler said. “Over the past 24 years, the […] The post Optimist Club Awards students $11,000 in scholarships appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Man Dies at Big Dume Beach

A man died this afternoon in the waters off Big Dume Beach. Little information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the victim’s death or his identity.  A water rescue took place around 3 p.m. just below Cliffside Dr., with some initial reports indicating a boat had overturned, though this has yet to be […] The post Man Dies at Big Dume Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The City of Malibu to host an E-Waste Collection on Sat, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Malibu will host an E-Waste Collection on Saturday June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall upper parking lot. Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted […] The post The City of Malibu to host an E-Waste Collection on Sat, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Members of the Jewish community celebrate Gindlin’s ordination

Members of the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue gathered in-person Friday night to celebrate Cantor Marcelo Gindlin. The multi-talented and beloved Gindlin will now be known as Rabbi Cantor Marcelo Gindlin. Gindlin just completed rabbinical training and has been ordained as a rabbi after years of study. For the past 22 years, Gindlin has been […] The post Members of the Jewish community celebrate Gindlin’s ordination appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
514
Followers
496
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy