This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

North Carolina is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants , which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spots around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina. According to the site:

"The South is synonymous with cornbread, collard greens, and homestyle mac and cheese. Luckily, you don't have to go all the way down south to get a taste of that famous southern hospitality — and hopefully some mashed potatoes."

So which restaurant was named the best southern food spot in North Carolina?

NOFO @ the Pig

Located inside an old Piggly Wiggly store in Raleigh, NOFO describes itself as a quirky cafe, food market and specialty gift shop that has been serving the community for 20 years. NOFO @ the Pig is located at 2014 Fairview Road in Raleigh.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Part restaurant, part market, and part gift shop, this repurposed Piggly Wiggly serves as Raleigh's center for all things Southern. Nosh on some pimento cheese dip at the restaurant, do your holiday shopping at the gift shop, and pick up a casserole to take home at the market."

Check out the full list here to see the best southern food spot in each state.

