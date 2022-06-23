The Chaplain TV Series-Episode 1

NEW YORK -- Police say former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a Staten Island supermarket Sunday while campaigning for his son, Andrew.Giuliani told CBS2 the man, a store employee, was angry over the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. He says fortunately he didn't fall to the floor but says the slap was so hard he almost lost his balance.Police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a ShopRite on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section."All of a sudden, I felt this tremendous slap on my back or banging on...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO