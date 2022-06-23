The Chaplain TV Series-Episode 1

Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary Halftime , just came out on Netflix. And NYC is celebrating by painting the town — literally!. There are now three vibrant murals up around the city, each highlighting different moments in the beloved musician and actress’s career. The works also “showcase the multi-faceted sides of her, her intimate journey as an artist, including the Super Bowl Halftime performance and her call to social responsibility, accountability and representation,” a press statement shares.
