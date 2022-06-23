Free HIV tests available Monday at Walgreens

The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is joining Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens in a National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership event Monday. Special Logo

ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is joining Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens in a National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership event Monday.

Free HIV testing and information will be available at the Walgreens at 300 N. Slappey Blvd. from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Counselors from the Health District will be available to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options.

Participants must be registered by 2 p.m. in order to receive the free testing.

HIV testing is recommended as part of routine health care, yet many Americans are not being tested as often as advised. Whether living with HIV or not, there are more options than ever to stay healthy. The first step is an HIV test. National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to normalize HIV testing and encourage people to make it part of their routine health care.

The National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership is part of an ongoing effort between Walgreens, Greater Than AIDS, health departments, and HIV/AIDS service organizations to broaden the reach of HIV testing and information in non-traditional settings and help people understand the latest in HIV prevention, treatmen, and care. More than 275 health departments, AIDS service organizations, and other community organizations are supporting the 2022 activation.

BioLytical Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics and OraSure Technologies Inc. are donating test kits, and Abbott Rapid Diagnostics is providing support for outreach.