ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Free HIV tests available Monday at Walgreens

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is joining Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens in a National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership event Monday. Special Logo

ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is joining Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens in a National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership event Monday.

Free HIV testing and information will be available at the Walgreens at 300 N. Slappey Blvd. from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Counselors from the Health District will be available to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options.

Participants must be registered by 2 p.m. in order to receive the free testing.

HIV testing is recommended as part of routine health care, yet many Americans are not being tested as often as advised. Whether living with HIV or not, there are more options than ever to stay healthy. The first step is an HIV test. National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to normalize HIV testing and encourage people to make it part of their routine health care.

The National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership is part of an ongoing effort between Walgreens, Greater Than AIDS, health departments, and HIV/AIDS service organizations to broaden the reach of HIV testing and information in non-traditional settings and help people understand the latest in HIV prevention, treatmen, and care. More than 275 health departments, AIDS service organizations, and other community organizations are supporting the 2022 activation.

BioLytical Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics and OraSure Technologies Inc. are donating test kits, and Abbott Rapid Diagnostics is providing support for outreach.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Coroner's Swim for Life program impacts 292 kids

ALBANY — A total of 292 youngsters signed up for Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler’s annual Swim for Life program this summer, a program Fowler started to teach kids how to swim and prevent drowning. Fowler, who received donations and sponsorships from the community to pay the registration...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
Health
The Albany Herald

Tifton man sentenced to prison for trafficking heroin

VALDOSTA — A Tifton resident was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison resulting from his role in actively trafficking large quantities of heroin into south-central Georgia from sources in metro Atlanta. Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott garners appointments

ALBANY — Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott has garnered state and international attention for the Albany Fire Department. Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King appointed Scott to the state’s Insurance Services Office Advisory Board. The ISO board assists the commissioner and the State Fire Marshal with evaluating and settling concerns raised by Georgia communities undergoing ISO evaluations.
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Prevention#Aids#Southwest Georgia#Americans#Biolytical Laboratories#Chembio Diagnostics#Orasure Technologies Inc#Abbott Rapid Diagnostics
WALB 10

Albany church air condition units vandalized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The pastor at a church in Dougherty County is praying for vandals to be caught who caused thousands of dollars in damages to the church’s A/C Units. Chris Hall, pastor at Mercedes Baptist Church, said he learned his lesson. “They did that, but it cost...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
The Albany Herald

Albany Fire Department to start hydrant testing

ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department will begin testing fire hydrants on Monday. During the testing, sediments in the lines may be disturbed and cause water to become discolored. Testing is scheduled to be completed by the end of July. AFD officials asked for citizens’ patience during the testing...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany sees rise in May unemployment rate

ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in May, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties and metropolitan...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany house fire reported

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the agency. The fire happened on Society Avenue. Multiple fire personnel responded to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
ALBANY, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

'Your Voice, Your Vote' tour set to stop in Columbus

ATLANTA — All Voting is Local and Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda advocacy groups will join together to offer information sessions to voters throughout Georgia. The Your Voice, Your Vote tour will educate voters on new election laws stemming from the passage of S.B. 202, and its impact on voting going forward.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
283
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy