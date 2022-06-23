House heavily damaged by fire on Canandaigua Lake

Fairport, N.Y. — The Fairport fire department responded to a call of an apartment on fire, Sunday afternoon. Units arrived at Railroad Street around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a house on fire, and found fire coming from the first floor window, near the kitchen area. The initial...
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating four missing girls who were last seen Sunday night. 16-year-old Leah Ervin is 5-foot-five weighs 200 pounds. She has long black and red braids. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. 15-year-old Destiny Barrett...
Henrietta, N.Y. — Henrietta Fire Department is investigating a large barn on fire, Saturday afternoon. Around 2:00 p.m. fire crews responded to multiple calls to a large fire near Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road. When they arrived, they found a large barn on fire behind the Cintas building. Additional...
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department saved a man from the Genesee River early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a call for a person struggling to stay afloat in the river, around 2:00 a.m. The first crew arrived within four minutes and located a man in the river...
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A homeowner and his dogs are safe Saturday night after a fire broke out in the garage, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said fire crews were able to put the fire out on Esternay Lane a little after 9 p.m. No injuries were...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Customers that were evacuated from the Walmart in Penfield can breathe a sigh of relief tonight. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a fire call from the meat department Saturday afternoon was caused by a faulty plug and there was only a small amount of smoke and flames.
WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the larceny of an ATM at Chase Bank in Penfield early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to the Chase bank located at 2159 Fairport Nine Mile Rd, in the Town of Penfield. Unknown suspects in a white pickup truck damaged the ATM and stole all of the money inside.
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- A Wayne County contractor was arrested after failing to return to complete home repairs paid for by a Skaneateles homeowner. Tylor J. Felix, 26, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, State Police announced in a news release Friday. A Skaneateles homeowner paid Felix $3,000 for roof and...
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Ontario County Sheriff's Office says that one man is dead following a car accident in Canandaigua. Deputies responded to the report of a three-car motor vehicle accident at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the area of Route 5 and 20, and Buffalo Street. The preliminary investigation has...
ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - The Rochester Fire Department pulled a man from the Genesee River overnight. Rochester firefighters responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Sunday. They say they found a man extremely tired and struggling to stay afloat. Fire crews threw a rescue rope to him and pulled...
An 86-year-old Victor man was killed in a three-car accident on State Routes 5 and 20 at Buffalo Street Extension Friday. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports Charles McCaig was traveling east just before 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a car driven by 61-year-old Lorraine Fodera, of Canandaigua, who was stopped in traffic waiting to turn onto Buffalo Street. The impact of the collision sent McCaig’s car into the westbound lane, where it struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old James Hanley, of Mamaroneck, New York.
Canandaigua is located in New York’s Ontario County. The 2010 census recorded that it had 10,545 inhabitants. It is the county seat for Ontario County. Some administrative offices can be found at the Hopewell county complex. Every city has its magic, but Canandaigua is a treasure trove of hidden...
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Madison O'Connor is home safe. Original Story: Monroe County Deputies are looking for a missing 15-year-old named Madison O'Connor. She is 5'5",130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around Ashwood Knolls in the Town of Chili on June 24 at 2:00 p.m. She told her mother that she was in New York City with her friend "Destiny" and is believed to be there.
An electrical problem sparked a house fire on East Bayard Street in Seneca Falls Thursday morning. Smoke was seen pouring outside of the home as firefighters first arrived on the scene shortly after six. Once inside the home, firefighters located the fire in the floor between the first and second story and extinguished it. No injuries were reported.
Sodus, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested the owner of a business in Sodus on grand larceny charges. Tylor Felix, 26, the owner of Felix's Gutters and Improvement, is accused of taking $3,000 from someone in Skaneateles to perform roofing and gutter work, and failing to complete any of the assignments. The complainant said they tried to reach out to Felix multiple times to get a start date for the work, but he never got back to them.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police have a repeat burglary offender in custody. They say, on Saturday morning, officers observed someone trying to break into the "Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant" on Lyell Avenue. Officers chased him and when they approached, they say the suspect tried to fight them. An officer and an investigator were both hurt.
