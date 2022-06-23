House heavily damaged by fire on Canandaigua Lake

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Madison O'Connor is home safe. Original Story: Monroe County Deputies are looking for a missing 15-year-old named Madison O'Connor. She is 5'5",130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around Ashwood Knolls in the Town of Chili on June 24 at 2:00 p.m. She told her mother that she was in New York City with her friend "Destiny" and is believed to be there.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO