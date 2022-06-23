After devastating fire, Rochester business rebuilds

Batavia, N.Y. — Work is underway on a facility to help school districts across Western New York convert their bus fleets to all electric. New York Bus Sales broke ground Monday on a $4.5 million facility in Batavia. The facility will include office and training space and repair and...
Rochester, N.Y. (WHEC) – There were two incidents of shots fired Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night on the 200 block of Denver Street. No one was injured. And no one is in custody. The second happened on the 100 block...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's answer a good question about where you can take a road test in the city of Rochester. I got this question from a parent trying to get his daughter behind the wheel. Brian said:. “When did the NYS DMV Stop conducting road tests at...
Cicero, N.Y. — A man and a woman from Rochester are accused of stealing catalytic converters from an auto mall in the Syracuse area. Vasiliy Maksimchuk, 31, and Brittany Hollaert, 25, allegedly stole 17 catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Driver's Village in Cicero, Onondaga County. New York State Police estimate $50,000 in damage.
Canandaigua is located in New York’s Ontario County. The 2010 census recorded that it had 10,545 inhabitants. It is the county seat for Ontario County. Some administrative offices can be found at the Hopewell county complex. Every city has its magic, but Canandaigua is a treasure trove of hidden...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Customers that were evacuated from the Walmart in Penfield can breathe a sigh of relief tonight. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a fire call from the meat department Saturday afternoon was caused by a faulty plug and there was only a small amount of smoke and flames.
Monroe County, N.Y. — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County has delivered food drive donations to the Tops neighborhood in Buffalo. The bus with all of the donations started at 455 Adirondak Street in Rochester, then departed to the parking lot at 1274 Jefferson Avenue which is across from the Tops Markets in Buffalo.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man was struggling to keep afloat in the Genesee River overnight Sunday on St. Paul Street near Andrews Street in Rochester. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters said the man was struggling to keep his head above water and appeared to […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health will now allow patients to have multiple visitors, but only two at their bedside at a time. Those visiting will also no longer have their temperature screened when entering. The new guidelines went into effect on Monday. There are no restrictions for end-of-life...
Rochester, N.Y. — Three young women are facing criminal charges following a police chase Sunday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded around 3 p.m. to Yellowstone Drive in Henrietta for a menacing call. Deputies say two groups of girls were arguing. One group got into an SUV and the other moved to the front lawn of the home when the driver of the SUV nearly struck them, according to deputies.
Rochester, N.Y. — Several family-friendly movies will be screens outdoors around town this summer. Monroe County is once again offering Movies in the Parks. Saturday, July 9, Angels in the Outfield, Frontier Field. Friday, July 15, Encanto, Highland Park. Friday, July 22, Field of Dreams, Frontier Field. Friday, July...
