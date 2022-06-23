After devastating fire, Rochester business rebuilds

Rochester, N.Y. — Three young women are facing criminal charges following a police chase Sunday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded around 3 p.m. to Yellowstone Drive in Henrietta for a menacing call. Deputies say two groups of girls were arguing. One group got into an SUV and the other moved to the front lawn of the home when the driver of the SUV nearly struck them, according to deputies.

