Rochester, NY

After devastating fire, Rochester business rebuilds

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — It's been a year and a half since fire destroyed...

13wham.com

13 WHAM

Electric bus facility breaks ground in Batavia

Batavia, N.Y. — Work is underway on a facility to help school districts across Western New York convert their bus fleets to all electric. New York Bus Sales broke ground Monday on a $4.5 million facility in Batavia. The facility will include office and training space and repair and...
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two shootings in Rochester in the last 24 hours

Rochester, N.Y. (WHEC) – There were two incidents of shots fired Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night on the 200 block of Denver Street. No one was injured. And no one is in custody. The second happened on the 100 block...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more road tests offered in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's answer a good question about where you can take a road test in the city of Rochester. I got this question from a parent trying to get his daughter behind the wheel. Brian said:. “When did the NYS DMV Stop conducting road tests at...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester couple accused of stealing catalytic converters in CNY

Cicero, N.Y. — A man and a woman from Rochester are accused of stealing catalytic converters from an auto mall in the Syracuse area. Vasiliy Maksimchuk, 31, and Brittany Hollaert, 25, allegedly stole 17 catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Driver's Village in Cicero, Onondaga County. New York State Police estimate $50,000 in damage.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

#ICYMI: Geneva Trinity Inn, Penn Yan Airport, cannabis in Newark, Erie Canal tours, bird feeders in Sodus, and SCOTUS ruling

Editor’s Note: #ICYMI (In Case You Missed It) is a weekly feature that runs Sunday mornings as a newsletter. Click here to subscribe. It was a busy week in the FingerLakes1.com Newsroom with our team working on so many important stories. The newest reporters on our team — Rebecca Swift and Megan Hatch — delivered some incredible, timely pieces.
GENEVA, NY
nomadlawyer.org

CANANDAIGUA: TOP 7 BEST PLACE TO VISIT CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK

Canandaigua is located in New York’s Ontario County. The 2010 census recorded that it had 10,545 inhabitants. It is the county seat for Ontario County. Some administrative offices can be found at the Hopewell county complex. Every city has its magic, but Canandaigua is a treasure trove of hidden...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fire at Penfield Walmart

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Customers that were evacuated from the Walmart in Penfield can breathe a sigh of relief tonight. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a fire call from the meat department Saturday afternoon was caused by a faulty plug and there was only a small amount of smoke and flames.
PENFIELD, NY
2 On Your Side

Bus full of food donations from Rochester delivered in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group traveled from Rochester to East Buffalo to deliver a bus full of food donations on Saturday. Members of the group Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County delivered non-perishable food and personal care items in support of families that have been impacted by the Tops Market mass shooting that happened on May 14 on Jefferson Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD rescues man from drowning in Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man was struggling to keep afloat in the Genesee River overnight Sunday on St. Paul Street near Andrews Street in Rochester. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters said the man was struggling to keep his head above water and appeared to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New visitation policy in effect at Rochester Regional Health hospitals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health will now allow patients to have multiple visitors, but only two at their bedside at a time. Those visiting will also no longer have their temperature screened when entering. The new guidelines went into effect on Monday. There are no restrictions for end-of-life...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man rescued from Genesee River overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - The Rochester Fire Department pulled a man from the Genesee River overnight. Rochester firefighters responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Sunday. They say they found a man extremely tired and struggling to stay afloat. Fire crews threw a rescue rope to him and pulled...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Three women facing charges after police chase from Henrietta to Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Three young women are facing criminal charges following a police chase Sunday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded around 3 p.m. to Yellowstone Drive in Henrietta for a menacing call. Deputies say two groups of girls were arguing. One group got into an SUV and the other moved to the front lawn of the home when the driver of the SUV nearly struck them, according to deputies.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Movies in the Parks returns this summer

Rochester, N.Y. — Several family-friendly movies will be screens outdoors around town this summer. Monroe County is once again offering Movies in the Parks. Saturday, July 9, Angels in the Outfield, Frontier Field. Friday, July 15, Encanto, Highland Park. Friday, July 22, Field of Dreams, Frontier Field. Friday, July...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

