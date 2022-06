Fresh off the back of a U.K. tour with Billie Eilish, Jessie Reyez is booked and busy. The Canadian singer recently confirmed that her new album is finally complete after the release of her debut project back in 2020 and it appears that Reyez has learned a lot about herself in the process. “I’ve become more reliant on myself,” she tells Hypebae. “I’ve become more in touch with my intuition to know what I want on the project and what I don’t.”

