Where’s the next generation of COVID-19 shots?

By Rebecca Sohn
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a year after the US authorized its first vaccines, COVID cases continue to pile up, leaving many vaccinated people wondering: “Do I need a vaccine upgrade?” People who are fully vaccinated and boosted have been testing positive in huge numbers, particularly since the omicron-triggered wave started its relentless burn across...

www.theverge.com

The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
The New York Times

FDA May Move Toward Updating Vaccines

WASHINGTON — A panel of independent experts advising the Food and Drug Administration is set to recommend Tuesday whether to update existing COVID-19 vaccines to target a newer version of the coronavirus in a booster shot that Americans could get in the fall.
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Variants Dodge Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Reveals

Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants "substantially" escaped antibody responses in people previously infected with COVID-19 and the fully vaccinated and boosted, new research showed. The median neutralizing antibody response against the two subvariants among 27 previously infected people was lower than omicron's original strain by a factor of 2.9, according...
Ars Technica

COVID rebounds: Immune responses may be reignited by cleanup of viral scraps

Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is among the most treasured tools for hammering COVID-19; it can knock back the relative risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in unvaccinated patients at high risk of severe disease. But, as use of the convenient drug has grown in the US, so have troubling reports of rebound cases—people who took the pill early in their infection, began feeling better, and even tested negative but then slid back into symptoms and tested positive again days later.
The Independent

Covid news - live: UK in ‘fifth wave’ as cases continue to rise

The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned.Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before. The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started. “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.” Read More Most infectious Covid variants as Omicron fuels rise in UK casesCovid: UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higherCovid UK: Calls for booster jabs by Autumn as cases continue to rise
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
Country
China
US News and World Report

Factbox-Health Emergencies: WHO's Highest Form of Alert

LONDON (Reuters) - World Health Organization (WHO) experts meet on Thursday to evaluate whether monkeypox constitutes an international emergency, its highest form of alert. Only six such emergencies have previously been declared: COVID-19 (2020), the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (2019), Zika virus (2016), polio (2014), West Africa's Ebola outbreak (2014), and the H1 virus that caused an influenza pandemic (2009).
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
The Verge

Intel delays ceremony for Ohio factory over lack of government funding

Intel is postponing the groundbreaking ceremony for its planned chip-making facilities in Ohio because the US government hasn’t yet provided it with funding, the company confirmed to The Verge (via The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal). The ceremony, which was originally set to take place on July 22nd, has been delayed indefinitely in a likely bid to push the US government towards passing the CHIPS Act.
Nature.com

Survival of SARS-CoV-2 and bovine coronavirus on common surfaces of living environments

Aerosols or saliva containing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can contaminate living environments, and viruses can be indirectly transmitted. To understand the survival potential of the virus, the viral titers of bovine coronavirus (BCoV), as a model virus, and SARS-CoV-2 were measured on porous and non-porous surfaces. The amount of infectious BCoV recovered remained relatively high on non-porous substrates. However, it quickly decreased on several non-porous surfaces such as nitrile rubber. The time taken to reach the limit of detection on non-woven masks, as a porous substrate, was longer than that ofÂ non-porous substrates. On porous substrates other than non-woven masks, the amount of virus recovered quickly decreased, and then remained at a low level. Representative substrates were tested with SARS-CoV-2. The decrease in the amount of infectious virus recovered was similar to that of BCoV, although that of SARS-CoV-2 was more rapid. RNA derived from SARS-CoV-2 was also detected using real-time PCR, and it remained on surfaces much longer than infectious virus, on all substrates. Therefore, it is important to measure the viral titer to avoid the overestimation of infectious virus contamination in the environments. Our results suggest that the surface structure was not directly related to viral survivability.
deseret.com

Polio virus in London sewage puts U.K. on high alert

The United Kingdom is on high alert after polio virus was found in its sewage system. Public health officials in the country are now urging anyone who is not fully immunized to get vaccinated immediately. The World Health Organization said it confirmed that “vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2” was found in...
