ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bloodhound makes history at Westminster Dog Show

By Will Gerard, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cssyr_0gJyTZOS00

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. ( WCIA ) – A bloodhound from Illinois took home the top prize at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show Wednesday night, becoming the first-ever dog of his breed to win Best in Show.

His show name is Toot My Own Horn, but he’s also goes by Trumpet.

The four-year-old bloodhound won the competition’s top honor after being chosen as the best of his breed and group the previous day. He is the 146th champion of the national event, and the seventh hound to ever win the honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqyC1_0gJyTZOS00
Trumpet, who competed officially as “Toot Your Own Horn,” is the seventh hound to win Best in Show and the first bloodhound. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Trumpet is owned by Chris and Bryan Flessner, Heather Buehner and Tina Kocar.

Buehner has been Trumpet’s handler ever since he started competing at 10 months of age.

Dog food sold at Target, Walmart recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

“He was kind of born a show dog; his father won the Hound group at Westminster in 2014,” Buehner said. “So, we had high hopes for Trumpet.”

Almost 3,500 dogs took part in the 2022 competition, representing around 200 breeds in total. Runners-up included a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Hazards on Lake Michigan today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Swimmers are at risk today due to hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. If you’re planning on heading out on the lake this afternoon or evening, be aware of the hazardous swimming conditions. According to the National Weather Service, there is a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through late tonight along […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Michigan activists see a new chapter in gun control

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The signing of the most significant gun legislation in decades on Saturday was being carefully watched by gun control and gun rights groups in Michigan. Activists on both sides said they see a turning point in the national debate. “We’ve been trying to get stuff done. It’s been 26 years almost […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
ClutchPoints

Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet

History was made Wednesday at the Westminster Dog Show. Normally held at Madison Square Garden, the show was moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate in 2021 and this year due to the pandemic. However, the event didn’t disappoint. Trumpet the bloodhound emerged victorious in a field of more than 3,000 dogs, becoming the first of […] The post Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Independent

CNN host announces on air she has quit network: ‘I’m tired of being tired’

CNN host Christi Paul announced on air on Sunday that she has quit the network and will be moving to her home state Ohio to take on a new role and spend more time with her family.Paul was the host of CNN’s weekend show New Day Weekend, which she joined in 2014. She has been with the CNN and HLN network for nearly two decades.“I love these people, I love this place, I am so grateful, and I am so tired,” she said to her co-anchor Boris Sanchez on Sunday. “I’m so exhausted. I just could just not be...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Show#Show Dog#Bloodhounds#Salmonella#Target#French#German#English#Lakeland#Nexstar Media Inc
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flak. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read. ...
DETROIT, MI
pethelpful.com

Video of Deer Playing in the Sprinkler With Kids Is As Innocent As It Gets

One of our favorite memories as kids was playing in the sprinkler to cool off from the humid summer days. We would spend the entire day running back and forth through the water with friends and siblings. But because there were always so many of us playing, it was hard to get a turn in the water. You’d get frustrated as people cut the line, arguments would break out and there was always one person who would go inside crying. But no matter what, you’d always have fun, and the very next day you’d want to do it again!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
Salon

The 20 cutest dog breeds, according to science

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Sorry, dog owners: Insisting your pet is the cutest creature on Earth doesn't necessarily make it true. Some dog breeds are objectively more adorable than others—at least according to a mathematical ratio that appears frequently in art and nature. To quantify cuteness...
PETS
WLNS

Parts of EB I-96 closed after serious crash

UPDATE 4:20 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has spoken with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed additional information. Deputies first heard of the crash at 2:04 p.m. Two semi-trucks and two passenger cars, a silver Ford and a maroon truck were involved. Two people from the passenger cars are injured, however, Deputies believe the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
heavenofanimals.com

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
ANIMALS
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy