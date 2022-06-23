'BIP' Star Evan Bass Finally Spills Why He & Carly Waddell Divorced, Hints Their Relationship Was 'Unhealthy'

@carlywad/instagram

Life wasn't a beach for Evan Bass and Carly Waddell once they left Bachelor in Paradise .

After the show concluded, the two went on to tie the knot in 2017 and welcomed two kids together, but they announced their separation three years later — and even now, the father-of-five, 39, finds it difficult to discuss the breakup, which is why he's stayed relatively silent on the matter.

"I’m not out of it ... it’s still emotional. It’s this deep sadness still, I don’t know if you ever just get completely, like, perfect," he admitted on the latest episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast. "There’s the scars and the wounds — they heal but they’re also there to teach you and teach me and I’m trying my best."

mega

The father-of-five — he has three sons from his first marriage — went on to disclose what led to his and Waddell's split.

"That six weeks I was on the beach changed my life, and it created this amazing bubble where I was able to connect with Carly, and I think it's beautiful what that can do. I think that when we got out of it, we weren't able to set a proper foundation," he explained. " Paradise gives you a kind of foundation that's very — there's nothing going on, right? You just have to work on your relationship ."

"And you talk about real-life stuff and for me, it was very genuine, and I think when you get out, that transition, that's probably where we missed it. Like, communicating about values and just communication in general," Bass continued. "Figuring out how to work through life . I have obviously other children that aren't with Carly, so there was just a lot to work through. I just don't think we set the foundation in the way that we should have."

The reality star confessed coparenting can be "a bit of a process."

"I really wanted, like, 50/50 but there's part of that you just have to give up and be, like, they're so young , they need their mom. It sucked. I hate it. I hate not being with them all the time," he shared. "You work through it. It's never easy. There’s no such thing as easy coparenting. But with Carly, it's fine. I think we've found our groove and it's good."

@carlywad/instagram

Though the Bachelorette alum is still working through things, he isn't opposed to walking down the aisle again.

"I’d like to think I could a more measured approach, but I love love. And that's part of the problem, right? I love love," the star acknowledged. "It can become unhealthy if you don't have the boundaries."