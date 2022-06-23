ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers trading Willie Calhoun to Giants for OF Steven Duggar

By Josh Clark
 4 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Texas Rangers have traded designated hitter/outfielder Willie Calhoun and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Steven Duggar, the club announced Thursday.

The Giants had to make a decision on Duggar's future by Thursday after he completed the 20th day of his rehab assignment (left oblique strain).

Duggar has been activated off of the 60-Day IL. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the club designated reliever Spencer Patton for assignment. Texas must make another move to get Duggar on the active 26-man roster.

Duggar was hitting .204 (10-49) with the Giants Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento. In 805 career plate appearances, all with the Giants, the 28-year-old has career averages of .242/.297/.377/.674, including 14 home runs and 87 RBI.

The Rangers designated Calhoun for assignment on June 5 after demoting the 27-year-old to Triple-A Round Rock on May 1. He hit .217 with five home runs and 20 RBI across 83 at-bats.

Calhoun's departure will be seen as a major disappointment for the club, seeing as he was the biggest piece the Rangers received in the Yu Darvish trade with the Dodgers in 2017.

In 927 career plate appearances, all with the Rangers, Calhoun has career averages of .241/.300/.407/.707, including 32 home runs and 103 RBI.

