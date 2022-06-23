Chicago City Council signs off on distribution of benefits to families of first responders who have died by suicide

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Chicago City Council, Wednesday, unanimously approved, what the sponsors said is a modest death benefit for first responders who die by suicide.

All 50 City Council members signed onto the ordinance that will give the surviving spouses of police and firefighters who die by suicide a year’s salary and access to other funds for additional help.

“This is a modest death benefit, helping these families to pick up the pieces and give them some time to figure out what they are going to do moving forward,” said 19th Ward Alderman Matthew O’Shea, the lead sponsor of the proposal.

Public Safety Committee Chair Alderman Chris Taliaferro, a former cop, said this recognizes the pressures first responders are under.

“Police officer(s) see the worst of the worst, every single day. Many of them don’t have an outlet,” said Taliaferro.

Others applauded but also expressed concerns that police are under pressure because of forced overtime.

“I think this a great step, in the right direction towards helping our first responders. I know I have things that I’ll never forget. But…I hope tomorrow’s push is for the stress we’re putting on our first responders in general,” said former police officer and current 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano, a former police officer.

Mayor Lightfoot said help is on the way and in the budget.

