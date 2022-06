BATON ROUGE - An event center off of Highland Road near Staring Lane is expanding, and residents of the neighborhood next to the construction aren't happy with the prospect. Mount Hope Plantation is building an 11,000-square-foot event hall. The neighborhood behind it, Magnolia Woods Subdivision, is not happy, and for the last few years has been trying to put a stop to it due to concerns about flooding, proper landscaping, lighting, parking, and loud music.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO