PERDIDO KEY, Fla. - Flora-Bama held a memorial service Sunday for co-owner Joe Gilchrist. It took place Sunday afternoon. Gilchrest died last month at 80-years-old. "Joe was one of the most generous, kindest people ever," Jennifer Parnell with Flora-Bama said. "You could see by all the people who are here to celebrate him today. He had respect for other people and he was just kind."

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO