Fort Lauderdale, FL

ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL TONIGHT AT FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport To Be Scene Of Fake Assault. Real Shooting Left Five...

BOCANEWSNOW

Saturnia Resident Charged With Deadly Weapon Offense

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of West Boca Raton’s “Saturnia” community is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday morning following her arrest Sunday morning by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Gabrielle Stile of Preservation Lane is officially charged with “aggravated […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEVELOPING: Woman With Multiple Gunshot Wounds Found, Dies

Police Called To Scene In South Palm Beach County BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman shot multiple times died after police found her and rescuers rushed her to an area hospital. Boynton Beach Police issued this statement to BocaNewsNow.com: This morning at 1:06am […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boynton Beach Garage

Body Found In Car, In Garage. PBSO Investigating… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a vehicle in a garage in Boynton Beach. PBSO issued this statement Sunday morning about the investigation. PBSO Official […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Speeding On Glades Road Arrested For DUI In Boca Raton

POLICE: More than 20 MPH Over Limit On Glades. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly driving 67 miles per hour on Glades road was arrested for DUI. Glades Road, in the area of the traffic stop, is a 45 mph zone. Stephanie Bezborodov, according to Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Arrested, DUI Hit And Run

Robyn Angell Booked Overnight. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman spent part of her night in handcuffs and the Palm Beach County Jail following her arrest for both DUI and ”hit and run.” Robyn Angell, 46, was arrested by Delray Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Hurricane Center Says 90 Percent Chance System Forms

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 2.” The advisories started at 5 p.m. The system, marked by the “X” above, is one of three systems now being watched by meteorologists at the hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Firefighter Arrested In Fort Lauderdale Airport Car Rental Scheme

CLAIM: Firefighter/Paramedic, Assigned To Airport, Operated Car Rental Business With Broward County Resources… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Firefighter/EMT, assigned to the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, is accused of running a private car rental business at the airport — using […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Another Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s His Home Address

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you live near Watergate Circle in Boca Raton, you have a sexual predator as a new neighbor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced that Terrance Trevon Johnson is now living at the address we have listed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Water Treatment Dates Set, May Taste Weird In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Readers serviced by Palm Beach County water can expect water to taste a bit strange throughout July. Water Utilities is preparing to flush the lines. BocaNewsNow.com, constantly surprised by the number of people who have absolutely no idea where […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

After Party In Boca Raton, Boynton Man Hits HOA Gate, Jailed For DUI

COPS: Zachary Brown More Than Double Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach resident Zachary Brown is facing an enhanced DUI charge after he allegedly drove into the gate at ”Tuscany On The Intracoastal” at 2300 South Federal Highway. He then proceeded […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

While Publix Refuses To Vaccinate Young Children, Palm Beach County Offers Shots

Health District of Palm Beach County Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Available To Kids Under Age Six. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Publix refuses to offer COVID-19 vaccines to young children — despite authorization from the CDC — the Health District of Palm Beach County […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Habitual Offender Nabbed Near Boynton Beach, Locked Up

Ryan McDonald Goes To Jail… (E-I-E-I-O)… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach man who is not permitted to drive was nabbed by Ocean Ridge Police driving on North Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening. Ryan McDonald, 43, of Belmont Place in Boynton Beach is […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Pedestrian Killed By Brightline Train

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another person has been killed by a Brightline Train.The latest death happened around 8:55 Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: “Deputies responded to a pedestrian vs Brightline train on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man To Federal Prison For Bank Fraud

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s 30 months in federal prison for a Palm Beach County man who plead guilty to mail theft and ”washing” checks that he stole. The United States Department of Justice issued this statement to BocaNewsNow.com. USDOJ STATEMENT On December […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued

Man Claims Bad Trip Following Restroom Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man allegedly tripped and fell after returning from the bathroom at City Oyster Bar, 213 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The fall, he claims, was so severe […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice

Trapping Attempts Unsuccessful, Even With Tranquilizer. Bear Estimated To Weigh 300 pounds. CLAIM: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Did Not Find Trapper Fast Enough To Save Bear. Cops Forced To Kill. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bear dangerously close to residential communities […] The article Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Coral Springs Cop, Living In Boca Raton, Faces Federal Charges

Jason Carter Indicted By Federal Grand Jury. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Coral Springs police officer is facing federal COVD relief fraud charges, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jason Carter Lives in Boca Raton. United States Dept. of Justice Announcement […] The article Coral Springs Cop, Living In Boca Raton, Faces Federal Charges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PITBULL ATTACKS AT YARD HOUSE BOCA RATON

VIOLENT DOG LUNGES AT TOY POODLE NAMED ELVIS, RIPS EARS IN FRONT OF DINERS! LIVES IN HIALEAH. PITBULLS ARE BANNED IN MIAMI-DADE…COULD BE DESTROYED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A violent pitbull — inexplicably permitted to sit with patrons at Yard House in Boca […] The article PITBULL ATTACKS AT YARD HOUSE BOCA RATON appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Boca Raton Man Drives On Wrong Side Of Road, Arrested

DUI, Other Charges Filed Against Michael Anderson. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing DUI and multiple other charges following his arrest by police in Palm Springs on Saturday. Michael Anderson, 53, of the 1200 block of Royal Palm Road […] The article COPS: Boca Raton Man Drives On Wrong Side Of Road, Arrested appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Toy Poodle Recovering After Being Mauled By Pitbull In Boca Raton

SOURCE: Miami-Dade County May Destroy Pitbull Which Lives In Hialeah. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Toy Poodle mauled by a Pitbull at the Yard House restaurant in Boca Raton lost its ear, but is slowly recovering. Professionals connected with the dog’s treatment tell BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
