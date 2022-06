North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO