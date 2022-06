Kaguya-sama: Love is War has wrapped up its run for its third season together with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and has confirmed there are already plans in place to bring the franchise back with a new anime! Aka Akasaka's original manga franchise inspired the anime adaptation that has been a big hit with fans over the course of its three seasons so far. While the end of the third season brings some of the most forward momentum in the series to date, the manga still has quite a lot of story left for the adaptation to potentially cover.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO