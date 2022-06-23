ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Property: A Charming Craftsman Within Walking Distance from Lower Greenville

By Catherine Wendlandt
dmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can never overestimate the power of drive-up appeal, especially with the craftsman at 5455 Richard Ave. “At the curb, you’re already like, ‘wow, this is neat,’” says listing agent Scott Jackson. The 92-year-old house radiates charm. “It just all comes together really nicely,”...

www.dmagazine.com

CandysDirt

Style Meets the City in This Incredible Highrise Condo

Directly in the hub of Downtown, The Metropolitan high-rise offers some of the most incredible views within a diverse vertical community. Just across the street, the $110 Million AT&T Discovery District and newly refurbished National complex offer so much excitement. Also, the Arts District and Klyde Warren Park are just a short walk away. In this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to showcase a condo right in the mix.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage now open in Plano

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Olive Blossom Boutique now open in downtown Grapevine

The Olive Blossom Boutique is now open on Main Street in Grapevine. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Olive Blossom Boutique opened this spring at 340 S. Main St. in downtown Grapevine. The boutique features classic and contemporary women’s clothing, including dresses, jeans, jewelry and more. Inventory in the store is always changing, and The Olive Blossom Boutique is offering new styles for summer, according to its website. 817-722-6075. https://oliveblossomboutique.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

A Robot at Target Painted My Nails

Recently, I dedicated an entire evening to my fingernails. I drove to Target to buy supplies, then headed home for a three-hour ordeal. I filed then soaked my grown-out dip-powder manicure in acetone. I waited for seven layers of nail strengthener, polish, and topcoat to dry. Not long after, my...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

RV Overturns Blocking Several Lanes on Lake Worth Bridge

A scary afternoon for the driver of a recreational vehicle that overturned on the bridge over Lake Worth Sunday. The RV nearly went off the bridge on northbound West Loop 820 near Heron Drive. A jet ski being pulled by the RV did fall into the water after the RV...
LAKE WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Monarch: Dinner at 600 Feet

Monarch, a modern Italian restaurant created by Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant, lives on the 49th floor of the National in downtown Dallas. It has great views of the city and a menu that takes advantage of its wood-fired hearth and its patrons’ willingness to spend a bit of cash for these spectacular vistas and inspired dishes.
DALLAS, TX
redfearnrealestate.com

2360 FM 3122, Mt Vernon, TX 75457

Secluded cabin with metal roof and full-width front and rear porches on a 4-acre wooded tract with a small pond. Located just under 2 miles from the Overlook Park boat ramp, this property has easy access to anywhere around Lake Cypress Springs and quick access to Mt. Vernon and I-30. With an open floorplan, vaulted living area and 9-foot ceilings in other areas, this cabin feels larger than it is. The interior has fresh paint, and the exterior has 2 coats of fresh stain. Property includes a 400 SF all-metal shop building and a large RV shelter.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
dmagazine.com

Savor the Summer in Denison

Sometimes, the best summer vacations are the ones that require little planning and are within a few hours from home. Denison fits the bill. Grab your camping and lake gear, pack a small bag, and get away for the day–or the weekend–in Denison. In just over an hour, you’ll be soaking up the sun and making memories with family and friends on a campground by the lake, on the water, along a trail, or by toasting to another great day over delicious food and drinks on a bustling outdoor patio. Denison has it all.
DENISON, TX
campsnearme.art

Lake Ray Hubbard Camping Cabins

Get out and enjoy the outdoors. Lake Ray Hubbard Boat Camping. Lake Ray Hubbard Rentals Vacation Rentals Long Term Rentals. We have vacation rentals cabins lodging lake homes and waterfront lake houses for rent at Lake Ray Hubbard. Lake ray hubbard camping cabins. Considering a Lake Ray Hubbard vacation. It...
DALLAS, TX
Channelocity

Most expensive Plano neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.
PLANO, TX
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick expanding Texas footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Texas, thanks to the signing of two major deals over the past year — one for eight units in San Antonio and most recently one for eight in Austin. Although Texas is home to 21 locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, the brand plans to open five more by year's end.
TEXAS STATE
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Connect Partnership Group Acquires Chicago-based HARLON

Connect Partnership Group, a Dallas-based sports and entertainment agency, has acquired HARLON, a Chicago-based sports, entertainment, and music firm. The acquisition will expand the company’s portfolio of property sales clients and add immersive entertainment experiences to its offerings. Danielle Shuff, co-founder of Connect Partnership Group, told D CEO that...
DALLAS, TX

