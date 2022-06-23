Obi-Wan Kenobi was as broken as its hero

Obi-Wan Kenobi reaches its dramatic conclusion with an epic showdown, but who will emerge victorious? The Disney+ series delivered an action-packed finale that has us wondering if there could be a second season on the horizon, out beyond the Dune Sea. For the Kenobi Final Fight breakdown, join IGN host Max Scoville for the latest episode of Star Wars Canon Fodder. The Kenobi finale is here, with the exciting finale to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series...so far. Is this the last we've seen of Kenobi? Episode 6 sees Darth Vader close in on his prey and one of the biggest matchups in all of Star Wars as we find out if there is anything left of Anakin inside. Ewan McGregor steps back into Kenobi's most formidable form in the final fight of this series, and we see what's to become of Order 66 survivor and former Inquisitor Reva. The Disney Plus series concludes the adventures of young Leia and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Breakdown alert: we will explain the entire Vader vs Kenobi final fight in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6. Kenobi has struggled the entire series with guilt and fear, but in the finale of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, we see the return to the form of prequel era Kenobi. Episode 6 brings a novel yet classic Darth Vader to the Star Wars series, and bits of Anakin still shine through. Ewan McGregor is already hoping to come back again to the role of Kenobi; reaction-heavy social media responses seem to agree. The events of Order 66 have deeply affected Reva, a new character added to the Disney Plus series, as we see her final desperate moves against Leia, Luke, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Break down the whole episode along with us as we explore the Vader vs Kenobi fight, what's next for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, and the mystery of the Grand Inquisitor. This Obi-Wan breakdown will deep dive into the Disney + series completely, so keep it locked to IGN and Cannon Fodder, presented by Max Scoville. We'll get that ending explained, all the easter eggs, and everything else you need to know about Obi-Wan Kenobi!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO