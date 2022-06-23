ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

PHOTOS: US swimmer Anita Alvarez rescued by coach after passing out at world championships

By Nick Veronica, Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

( WIVB ) – Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian from New York, had a scare Wednesday when she passed out in the pool during the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. But her coach said on social media that Alvarez is doing fine, and has been cleared by doctors.

Alvarez passed out at the end of her solo routine in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, jumped in to rescue Alvarez from the bottom of the pool, lifting her to the surface. Another person helped Fuentes lift the swimmer out of the water, before she was placed on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNpwV_0gJyPRTU00
Anita Alvarez is carried on stretcher after passing out in the pool at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Alvarez had previously passed out during an Olympic qualifier in 2021. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

“Anita’s solo was so good too, it was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes later wrote on Instagram. “But Anita is OK and the doctors also said she is fine.

“We all know it happens in other sports: cycling, marathon, track and field … some don’t make it to the final line and some even finish crawling or passing out,” Fuentes added. “Our sport is very hard too. Now it’s time to rest and recover. Tomorrow is highlight day and free duet finals! Ready to give our best.”

Alvarez scored 87.6333 in the women’s solo free artistic swimming event, placing seventh .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNEr5_0gJyPRTU00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbgZN_0gJyPRTU00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCPMR_0gJyPRTU00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE9b3_0gJyPRTU00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPRm_0gJyPRTU00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNJZR_0gJyPRTU00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6ix9_0gJyPRTU00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Peter Kohalmi/AFP via Getty Images)
Wife of WNBA’s Brittney Griner says scheduled call never happened

Alvarez had previously passed out in the pool during an Olympic qualifying event in 2021.

When discussing the 2021 incident with Nexstar’s WIVB, Alvarez claimed she felt like she was merely falling asleep.

“I honestly thought I was asleep,” Alvarez told WIVB after the qualifier. “I started hearing people saying, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I thought, ‘Stop telling me that! I’m trying to sleep.’ Then I realized that no, I was still in the pool.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen it happen to her before,” Alvarez’s mother said last year . “Never in competition, though. I knew right away. On their last element, I could tell something was up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5JkY_0gJyPRTU00
Alvarez, seen here before competing in Wednesday’s solo free final of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships, is said to be recovering after losing consciousness during the event. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

In 2021, Fuentes had also dived into the pool, fully clothed, to rescue Alvarez.

“I felt more tired than usual, but I didn’t think I was going to pass out,” Alvarez remembered of the 2021 incident. “On that last arm, I’m like 45 degrees horizontal when I’m supposed to be vertical. I remember doing it and thinking I was vertical. Then the feeling kept spinning, like I was in a hamster wheel. I don’t remember anything until I got to the wall. They had already carried to me to the wall and I kind of woke up out of it and realized my coach was in the pool, and that was that.”

Alvarez attributed last year’s incident to exhaustion, as she was competing in several events in a short span. This time, she was coming back after a foot surgery, posting a photo with crutches as recently as five weeks ago.

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

Alvarez previously told WIVB she’s hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For now, though, Team USA has not confirmed whether Alvarez plans to compete in the final later this week.

“Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday … will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff,” USA Artistic Swimming said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Missing man recovered from collapsed Iowa grain silo

YARMOUTH, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing after a grain silo collapsed in Des Moines County on Tuesday was recovered Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirm. The silo, near the town of Yarmouth, collapsed around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Two men had reportedly just finished unloading a semitrailer full of grain when they heard […]
YARMOUTH, IA
WHO 13

Car crashes into Mexican restaurant in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into a Mexican restaurant building in Des Moines on Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Ave. and East Hillside Ave. at around 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement said the male driver was heading northbound at a high-rate of speed. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Fuentes
Person
Anita Alvarez
Person
Brittney Griner
WHO 13

Polk County motorcycle crash leaves one dead

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcycle crash resulted in the death of one individual late Saturday night. The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash around 10:21 p.m. at the intersection of NW Beaver Drive and NW 70th Ave. in Johnston. According to Iowa State Patrol, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Makenna Kathleen […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Victim in Iowa grain silo collapse identified

YARMOUTH, Iowa — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim in the grain silo collapse that happened Tuesday morning. Rickey Ryan Kammerer, 30, of Winfield, Iowa was found by search and rescue personnel amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo. Kammerer had passed away before the rescue crews […]
YARMOUTH, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Swimmer#Fina
WHO 13

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way. A 2018 ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court determined the right […]
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies after southeast Des Moines crash with pickup truck

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

14-year-old charged for firing gun at mall carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a packed carnival in a mall parking lot last week in West Des Moines. The incident happened on June 15th outside Valley West Mall. Police say a group of juveniles were fighting inside […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Video proves self-defense in Hy-Vee shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, Des Moines police officers responded to an active shooter alert coming over dispatch; as reports came in of a gunshot at Hy-Vee on Euclid Avenue. Once police got to the store and controlled the scene, witness testimony and video camera footage would fill in the blanks of an altercation […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny father charged for daughter’s shooting death

ANKENY, Iowa – The father of an Ankeny four-year-old who died after shooting herself in the head back in May is now facing charges related to her death. Court documents reveal 33-year-old Akeem Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, making firearms available to a minor, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. He was […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Unruly parents causing issues for umpires at youth baseball games

DES MOINES, Iowa — June has been a difficult month for umpires in youth baseball leagues. Over the weekend of June 10th, 17 parents were ejected from baseball games run by Central Iowa Sports for heckling umpires and other bad behavior. To combat this, Central Iowa Sports instituted a stricter no-tolerance policy, which seemed to […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

The distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA — Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Celebratory event makes Iowa refugees feel welcome

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local non-profit is helping all Iowans feel welcome by celebrating World Refugee Day on Saturday. “It’s extremely important to me especially as the first generation child of an immigrant mother who did flee from war in Sudan,” said Ealaf Adam. Adam took part in Lutheran Services’ celebration of Iowa’s World […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy