Warrick Dunn: For Falcons and Arthur Smith, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts

The Falcons added quite a few new players this offseason, especially on defense in the draft and in free agency and they loaded up on tall wide receivers as well.

While everyone may be pointing to the splash moves the Falcons made in the draft and in free agency, former Falcons RB Warrick Dunn has his focus elsewhere on the roster.

Click here to listen to 92.9 The Game LIVE right now!

Everyone things we've (the Falcons) have made this transition and we're starting from scratch, but I think it shouldn't be just a pass through," explains Warrick Dunn. "It's not always the top-name guys, it's the unknown players that really can help you become a contender year-in and year-out."

To hear all of Warrick Dunn's comments, click here .

Download the Audacy App today and don't miss a minute of great sports talk!