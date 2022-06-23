ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Drunk woman acts like she wants to fight Abilene police

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

Incidents

2200 block of Woodard Street – Criminal Mischief
A victim reported his vehicle was damaged while he was at work.

1700 block of E Overland Trail – Criminal Mischief
A suspect was seen attempting to break into a coin-operated washing machine, damaging the machine.

3300 block of N 12th Street – Theft of Property
A female reported she paid a funeral home $8,358 for a prepaid funeral then found out the services they paid for is no longer valid. This report is connected to Abilene Funeral Home Director Ricard Fuqua and makes 6 active cases currently being pursued against him.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
A victim reported an unknown suspect used their information to open accounts in their name.

1100 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Criminal Trespass
Police responded to a call from a business of a criminal trespass in progress but when officers arrived on scene, the suspect had fled.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property
A local business reported a suspect stole an Nintendo Switch valued at $300

100 block of Sayles Blvd – Assault
A victim reported a suspect assaulted him for not having a cigarette

3300 block of S 14 th Street – Theft of Property
A southside business reported a known suspect stole two ready meals and a strawberry margarita drink valued at $25 collectively.

2800 block of E Lake Road – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information
A victim reported an unknown suspect used their information to pen accounts in their name.

5300 block of Quest Drive – Assault
A report for assault family violent and criminal mischief was taken

2300 block of Vicki Drive – Assault
Officers were called to a disturbance where a victim was assaulted.

3300 block of S 14 th Street – Theft of Property
A southside business reports a suspect took $32 worth of juice.

3300 block of S 14 th Street – Theft of Property
An 18-year-old female was arrested for theft at a grocery store.

LOCATION UNSPECIFIED – Theft of Property
A victim reported their vehicle broke down so they left it parked for a couple of days, and when they went to get it, it was gone. $250 worth of goods was stolen as well.

1100 block of S 15 th Street – Forgery
A forgery report was made

1600 block of SH 351 – Theft of Property
A television and two hoverboards were reported stolen, valued at $894 collectively.

Arrests

Issice Garrett – Warrant
Garrett was contacted in reference to a loitering call and found to have an active warrant

Steven Lemons – Warrant
Lemons contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration and found to have an active warrant.

Alfred Brown – Warrant
Brown was contacted in reference to a suspicious person at Sears Park and was found to have an active warrant.

Antonio Pena – Public Intoxication
Pena was contacted after he was seen walking on the wrong side of the road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and family members believed he was drinking, so he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Hailey Scott – Theft
Scott was detained after she was seen concealing numerous items in her purse. She was found to be in possession of $356 worth of unpaid merchandise.

Angelica Flores – Warrant
Flores was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant

Samantha Ruth – Assault Family Violence
Ruth was contacted after he daughter alleged she slapped her and pulled her hair. Ruth admitted to the physical contact and admitted she should not have done it.

Esperansa Gonzales – Warrant
Gonzales was contacted in reference to a disturbance in progress and found to have an active warrant

Michael Harmon – Warrant
A citizen reported Harmon may have been breaking into a vehicle. He was contacted by police and they determined he committed no criminal offense. However, he did have an active warrant out of Eastland County and was arrested.

Kimberly Parsons – Public Intoxication
Parson was found to be heavy intoxicated at a public location and had no place to go. The owners of the home on the property requested she be trespassed. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Delania Delaurie – Public Intoxication
Officers were called to a disturbance and progress and when they arrived at the scene, the door to the home was open and they heard loud yelling and banging so they went inside to make sure no one was being assaulted. The suspect then began yelling at police, acting like she wanted to fight. Two people advised she was intoxicated and refusing to leave with her sober friends, who were unable to get control of her. She had also been in the road cussing, yelling, and causing a disturbance. She was considered a danger to herself and others and placed under arrest.

