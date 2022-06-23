ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Surround your home in sound with these speaker sales on Amazon

By Amanda Reed
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knUaG_0gJyPJeu00 Amanda Reed

Wired headphones are coming back, it’s cool to own cassettes again, and everyone has a record collection nowadays. And don’t get us wrong, we love the warmth that analog brings … you just can’t always easily bring it with you. That’s why we get excited about whole-home audio systems like the Denon Home 350 Wireless Speaker , on sale for $499 —$200 off its $699 retail price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPE7z_0gJyPJeu00

Denon

Check Price

The Denon Home 350 wireless speaker gives you sonorous highs and bass-y lows thanks to its two dynamic 0.75-inch tweeters, two 2-inch mid-bass drivers, two 6.5-inch woofers, and sound master tuning. And once you’ve connected it to your home Wi-Fi network, it can deliver in whatever area of the house you prefer. It doesn’t matter if you’re a die-hard Spotify user or Apple Music stan—this speaker can stream it all, including Amazon Music HD, Pandora, TIDAL, and TuneIn, via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, HEOS for multi-room high-resolution listening (ALAC, FLAC and WAV files up to 192kHz/24-bit, as well as DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz tracks), or Bluetooth.

You can place a separate Home 350 in every room and play different songs as you roam, or group multiple Denon speakers on sale—including the Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker ($399, was $499), Denon Home Sound Bar 550 ($499, was $649), and/or Denon Home Subwoofer ($499, was $599)— to play the same song everywhere all at once, or to create a speaker cable-free home theater system. And, yes, you can even plug a turntable (with built-in preamp) into the Home 350’s AUX port, achieving a best-of-both-worlds of a sort.

Don’t want to reach for the remote to control all this connectivity? You can use Alexa voice commands to control the speaker if you have an Echo device. Conveniently, the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is on sale for $39.99 , 20-percent off its retail price. This small-space speaker (one of our favorite smart speakers ) can set timers, find out the time, and will even tell a joke if you need a laugh. Security is no laughing matter, however—for that reason, the Alexa doesn’t begin listening until the Echo hears you say, “Alexa” and the light ring turns blue. It’s a solid speaker by itself for when you’re relaxing in comfy nooks.

If you’re fine with keeping all your audio streamers and amplification upstream and stationary, and you just want robust, full-range sound reinforcement, you can currently pick up the KEF Q950 Floorstanding Speaker on sale for around $800 (in walnut only), which is close to $300 off the typical $1,099.98 price. Yes, KEF is particularly renowned for powered Wi-Fi Hi-Fi (such as the recently released LSX II compact connected speaker ), but the British speaker manufacturer’s passive high-performance speakers garner equal esteem for their ability to produce a wide sweet spot without sacrificing imaging or impact. This flagship packs in a 1 ½-inch aluminum doom tweeter, dual 8-inch aluminum woofers, and dual aluminum radiators to produce a frequency response of 44-28,000 Hz (±3 dB)—perfect for punchy music and immersive movies.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

Target Just Marked Down Hundreds of Items—Here Are the Best Deals

It’s no secret Target is known for having great prices and offering frequent deals and sales. But this week, the retailer quietly announced that it’s launching tons of new discounts ahead of the fall and holiday shopping seasons to clear out amassed inventory. That means reduced prices on home goods and clothing to make room for more in-demand items like makeup and groceries.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Audio#Smart Speakers#Denon Check Price#Amazon Music Hd#Wi Fi#Wav#Home 350#Denon Home Sound Bar#Denon Home Subwoofer
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
CNET

Amazon Shows Off New Warehouse Robots, Including One That Moves Independently

Move over, Astro. There are some new robots on the block, and they'll live inside Amazon warehouses. On Wednesday, the company offered a glimpse of its latest in-house robot workers that perform transport and sorting duties. Proteus, for example, is Amazon's "first fully autonomous mobile robot" and looks like a...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The Sale

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies. What is cache?. Cache is the temporary storage of some data;...
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy