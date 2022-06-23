Surround your home in sound with these speaker sales on Amazon

Amanda Reed

Wired headphones are coming back, it’s cool to own cassettes again, and everyone has a record collection nowadays. And don’t get us wrong, we love the warmth that analog brings … you just can’t always easily bring it with you. That’s why we get excited about whole-home audio systems like the Denon Home 350 Wireless Speaker , on sale for $499 —$200 off its $699 retail price.

The Denon Home 350 wireless speaker gives you sonorous highs and bass-y lows thanks to its two dynamic 0.75-inch tweeters, two 2-inch mid-bass drivers, two 6.5-inch woofers, and sound master tuning. And once you’ve connected it to your home Wi-Fi network, it can deliver in whatever area of the house you prefer. It doesn’t matter if you’re a die-hard Spotify user or Apple Music stan—this speaker can stream it all, including Amazon Music HD, Pandora, TIDAL, and TuneIn, via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, HEOS for multi-room high-resolution listening (ALAC, FLAC and WAV files up to 192kHz/24-bit, as well as DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz tracks), or Bluetooth.

You can place a separate Home 350 in every room and play different songs as you roam, or group multiple Denon speakers on sale—including the Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker ($399, was $499), Denon Home Sound Bar 550 ($499, was $649), and/or Denon Home Subwoofer ($499, was $599)— to play the same song everywhere all at once, or to create a speaker cable-free home theater system. And, yes, you can even plug a turntable (with built-in preamp) into the Home 350’s AUX port, achieving a best-of-both-worlds of a sort.

Don’t want to reach for the remote to control all this connectivity? You can use Alexa voice commands to control the speaker if you have an Echo device. Conveniently, the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is on sale for $39.99 , 20-percent off its retail price. This small-space speaker (one of our favorite smart speakers ) can set timers, find out the time, and will even tell a joke if you need a laugh. Security is no laughing matter, however—for that reason, the Alexa doesn’t begin listening until the Echo hears you say, “Alexa” and the light ring turns blue. It’s a solid speaker by itself for when you’re relaxing in comfy nooks.

If you’re fine with keeping all your audio streamers and amplification upstream and stationary, and you just want robust, full-range sound reinforcement, you can currently pick up the KEF Q950 Floorstanding Speaker on sale for around $800 (in walnut only), which is close to $300 off the typical $1,099.98 price. Yes, KEF is particularly renowned for powered Wi-Fi Hi-Fi (such as the recently released LSX II compact connected speaker ), but the British speaker manufacturer’s passive high-performance speakers garner equal esteem for their ability to produce a wide sweet spot without sacrificing imaging or impact. This flagship packs in a 1 ½-inch aluminum doom tweeter, dual 8-inch aluminum woofers, and dual aluminum radiators to produce a frequency response of 44-28,000 Hz (±3 dB)—perfect for punchy music and immersive movies.