ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Finesse Physical Therapy in Great Falls aims to 'dramatically decrease' patients' chronic pain

By Alisha Jordan, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

Born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, Dr. Jodi Knable brought her business, Finesse Physical Therapy, to The Electric City in 2014. Knable studied biology at Portland State University, MSU tech, and the University of Great Falls for an undergraduate. After, she was accepted to the Physical Therapy program at Loma Linda University and later received her doctorate in 2006 from the university. She is also a mother of two teenage daughters.

Knable specializes in visceral and neural manipulation, which is manual therapy using light and gentle touch or force to help encourage normal mobility where physiologic motion has been impaired.

“So they come in here, we trace it down just using tension. That's really all it requires. I put my hand on their head, and just that loading of the body, makes them shift to protect whatever is hurting. And that's where I start. So if we can get that spot moving again, their pain dramatically decreases,” Knable said.

One of Knable’s driving factors to start her practice was the technique used by her physical therapist for her own chronic pain even before beginning physical therapy school.

“I said, ‘oh my goodness, what did you just do?” Knable said to her physical therapist. “It was so profound. I was looking for it for the rest of the time. I was out of PT school before I actually found the instruction for it, and they came to Bozeman, so I took my first class [and was] blown away and I have never stopped. So I just kept taking classes until I could absorb everything they had .”

Knable said her business is not your average physical therapy, and she encourages all to give the style a try, especially those patients who have been told their pain may be “all in their head” or have seemingly run out of other options.

“Typically the patients I see are 30- to 50-year-old women and I think it's just because they're the ones that got fed up with it and they're looking for an alternative. I've treated babies as young as 18 months. I treated one in the womb. That was awesome. And then I've treated a 96-year-old, so I don't care if you're in pain you deserve relief.”

Knable said lifestyle plays an important part in patients' healing process. Since lifestyle education is an integral part, Knable has been able to build relationships with counselors, fitness instructors, and medical doctors to refer her patients for specific needs.

“I do a lot of lifestyle education. So it's teaching people how to eat better, how to choose," she said. "Choose better. Meaning not just-food. I'm talking about relationships. I'm talking about your thoughts. I'm talking about your everyday activities. Just make better choices, more positive choices. So you don't have to go back to this.

"Because an interesting part of this technique is that as I'm treating frequently trauma comes up previous trauma, just because our bodies tend to store trauma because we don't know how else to deal with it. [It] comes a point where we can't store it anymore. We have to get rid of it. And that's why pain shows up sometimes. And so as I'm treating, a lot of those stories will come out. And then I immediately refer to a counselor and say, listen, I'm doing this part. You do this part. And it works much better if people do both. At the same time.”

She practices what she preaches by also seeing a physical therapist, checking in with her counselor, praying, and participating in all sorts of outdoor activities and will even bring her daughters along for the fun.

Her overall goals are to educate her patients so they can take care of themselves, to help relieve pain, and to grow her business.

"I believe that this is a God-given gift and I want to be able to share it to those who need it. It's truly unique and I hate hearing stories of people who have been hurt by the medical profession, partly although I hate to go there, but if I can relieve some of that pain, why not?"

You can keep up Finesse Physical Therapy and contact her through her website at finessephysicaltherapy.com or her Facebook page, Finesse Physical Therapy. She welcomes all. Finesse Physical Therapy is a provider for Blue Cross Blue Shield, Allegiance, Aetna and Pacific Source.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Finesse Physical Therapy in Great Falls aims to 'dramatically decrease' patients' chronic pain

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Great Falls couple files suit against marijuana sale ban within city limits

A Great Falls couple filed a lawsuit in district court Monday challenging the ban on cannabis dispensaries within city limits.  The suit argues that according to House Bill 701, which addresses recreational marijuana implementation in Montana, counties and cities can put further rules and regulations on marijuana sales. However, Great Falls’ outright ban of sales […] The post Great Falls couple files suit against marijuana sale ban within city limits appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

SUSTAINABLE OILS OPENS NORTH AMERICAN HEADQUARTERS IN GREAT FALLS, MT Sustainable Oils produces camelina, the source material for ultra-low carbon renewable fuels

GREAT FALLS, MT – To the applause of onlookers, the ribbon was cut on Sustainable Oils’ new 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art North America headquarters building in Great Falls today. Complete with plant breeding and research labs, the facility currently employs a staff of 13 and works with over 100 U.S. farmers to grow camelina – the plant used by their parent company Global Clean Energy to produce ultra-low carbon renewable fuels. Renewable diesel produced from camelina is a drop-in replacement for traditional diesel, but with fewer contaminants and far less emissions. In fact, camelina has the potential to receive the lowest carbon intensity score of available feedstocks on the market.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City animal shelter offering $15 cat adoptions

It’s kitten season and the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter needs to make space. Now through June 30, the shelter is offering $15 adult cat adoptions. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and a personalized engraved tag. Available pets can be viewed here or stop by the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Health
City
Bozeman, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Montana FWP alerting public of ‘unconfirmed’ grizzly sightings in Whitmore Coulee area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is letting the public know of two “unconfirmed” grizzly bear sightings Thursday morning. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the reported sightings was in the Whitmore Coulee area and the other was near the flashing traffic light at the four corners of Stockett Rd, Highwood Rd, and US-89.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
theelectricgf.com

World War II era planes in Great Falls this weekend

The B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Sentimental Journey’ and B-25 Mitchell ‘Maid in the Shade’ are in Great Falls this week from the Commemorative Air Force and Airbase Arizona Flying Museum. They’ll be here through Sunday at Holman Aviation at the Great Falls International Airport. The planes...
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Physical Therapy#Loma Linda University#Manual Therapy#Portland State University#Msu
montanarightnow.com

Crash on I-15 near Wolf Creek blocking northbound lanes

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the northbound lanes on I-15 between Wolf Creek and Craig. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the northbound lanes at mile marker 231 are fully blocked, and the southbound lanes are partially blocked. It is unknown if there are any injuries related...
WOLF CREEK, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD arrest suspect after shooting, vehicle pursuit

Great Falls Police responded to a domestic violence call around 8:20 p.m. June 23 and learned a female had been shot in the leg. Officers located the suspect who fled in a vehicle, according to GFPD. Officers pursued the suspect until the suspect vehicle crashed on the 1500 block of...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

833
Followers
738
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy