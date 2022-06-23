ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul responds to Supreme Court striking down gun law

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Shocking. Absolutely shocking,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says...

www.cbsnews.com

Biden signs gun legislation; NY lawmakers fight concealed carry ruling

There was a major step forward in the fight against gun violence Saturday as President Joe Biden signed the first significant piece of gun legislation in decades. While the law benefits New York, state legislators are also trying to work around the Supreme Court ruling that now makes it easier for everyone in the state to carry a gun in public. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
CBS New York

NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
Kathy Hochul
Next steps now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned

The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade says it will stay open until legislation forces it to close -- but that will come soon. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says states cannot ban FDA-approved abortion pills. As CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains, the abortion issue is taking center stage as candidates prepare for upcoming primary elections.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
In Mississippi, abortion rights supporters worry Roe v. Wade ruling will put women's lives at risk

Days after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of that ruling remains open — for now. But volunteers who have for years escorted women past protesters and into the facility in Jackson worry that its closure could put women's lives at risk as they lose access to a wide range of essential health services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#U S Supreme Court#Gun Law#Struck Down#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Governor#The Supreme Court
Illinois abortion advocates expect influx of patients from out-of-state: "It reinforces my commitment"

Laurie, who lives north of Chicago, says getting behind the wheel is an act of activism. She drives women who need a ride to get an abortion, both locally and from out-of-state. She volunteers for the Midwest Access Coalition (MAC), a non-profit that helps fund everything from lodging and transportation to childcare for women who need those resources to get the procedure.
ILLINOIS STATE
Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
