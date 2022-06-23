ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cuyahoga Falls man convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls he knew

By Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
A Cuyahoga Falls man was convicted by Summit County jurors this week of sexually assaulting two young girls he knew.

Jurors found Richard Schultz guilty Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court of six counts of rape, first-degree felonies; five counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies; and one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors say the girls reported in July 2018 that Schultz molested them several times.

Attorneys Walter Benson and Jeff Laybourne represent Schultz.

